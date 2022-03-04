The Gila County Board of Supervisors authorized an agreement with Graham County to house up to 40 inmates from its jails in Globe and Payson.
The BOS was told by sheriff’s representatives Matt Binney and Dennis Newman the agreement was needed because of chronic staff shortages at the Globe and Payson jails.
“We recently had to close the Payson jail for about six weeks due to staffing shortages,” Binney told the supervisors.
In his written presentation, Binney said, “The Gila County Sheriff’s Office, like a majority of law enforcement agencies, is experiencing short staffing. This agreement will be utilized to assist if staffing levels fall below minimum levels and Gila County is forced to cut back on the inmate population in certain units throughout the facility.”
Housing in Graham County is for adult defendants who fall into one of the following criteria: awaiting on pre-trial status; are awaiting to serve the jail sentence(s); or serving a sentence(s) as determined by the court. Graham County will provide programs and services to those inmates that are classified to receive programming, care, and academic education as outlined by the Graham County Adult Detention Facility (GCADF) policies and procedures. It will also ensure inmates have access to standard medical care.
The cost for detention services will be $75 per inmate per day. The supervisors were told the inmates that go to Graham County are those who are not likely to need special medical care and require minimal transportation services.
In other GCSO business
The supervisors approved a Professional Services Contract with Hayes Enterprises Medical Director Services. The contract is a renewal and is not to exceed $120,000.
Hayes Enterprises provides medical director services for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office jail facility. The services are provided on an “as needed” basis, as requested by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers in Globe, and the Adult Detention Center in Payson.
The GCSO asked the supervisors to authorize and submit the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC) Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Grant Application in the amount of $719,390.
The source of the 25% matching funds that are required come from the county’s general fund. The supervisors were advised the GCSO rarely gets the full grant amount requested and the 25% required match will be based on the funds received.
The grant is to provide salaries and employment-related expenses for the Task Force. Additionally the Task Force has only two members, but the funds would help pay other deputies overtime to participate in it. GCSO representatives said about eight of its deputies have an interest in the work of the Task Force.
