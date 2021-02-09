The Gila County Board of Supervisors addressed two road issues at its Feb. 2 meeting.
Public Works Director Steve Sanders asked the board to bring Anvil Road in Pine into the county roads system. It begins at Hardscrabble Mesa Road and travels in a northerly direction for approximately 1,000 feet.
An easement will need to be granted to Gila County. Once the easement is accepted, providing maintenance as described in the Primitive Road Policy will consist of grading the road a few times a year. Providing maintenance on this road will not reduce the level of service to other roads in the Gila County Maintained Roadway System.
The supervisors accepted a Quit Claim Deed for Anvil Road in Pine and established the road as a primitive road; accepted it into the Gila County Primitive Roads System; and authorizing the execution of the Primitive Road Easement.
The other road-related issue was allowing Public Works to advertise for bids for work on Mescalero and Caballero roads in the Mesa del Caballo subdivision.
Sanders said besides improving the asphalt surface, this project will improve drainage in the public right of way. The project also improves a busy road.
It will include removal of all of existing asphalt and base materials and replace with new on Mescalero Road and most of Caballero Road. It includes replacing culverts where needed and connections to driveway entrances on public property.
Caballero Road is the main entrance road within the busy community of Mesa del Caballo.
The road reconstruction project will effectively improve Caballero and Mescalero roads, which are in poor condition.
The supervisors approved advertising for bids on the work.
