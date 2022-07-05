Taxpayers who wish to comment on either of two proposed property tax increases are welcome July 19 at the Gila County Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe.
The Supervisors have scheduled two separate truth in taxation hearings in compliance with section 48-254 of the Arizona Revised Statutes. Hearings will begin after 10 a.m. – one is for the Gila County Library District, which notified property taxpayers of the Library District’s intention to raise its primary property taxes by $75,979 or 5.57-percent over last year’s level. For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Gila County Library District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $24.25. This proposed increase is exclusive of increased secondary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness. The public hearing will be simultaneously broadcast to the Gila County Tommie Cline Martin Complex in Payson and also live-streamed on YouTube, where anyone interested may view at
Find an easy and convenient “click here” link at gilacountyaz.gov. Written comments may be posted on the YouTube livestream at any time during the hearing.
The second and separate hearing regards Gila County proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $1,312,795 or 5.576-percent. For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Gila County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $419. As with the Library District proposal, this increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides. Written comments submitted regarding this second and separate hearing should have this as the subject line: “Comments-Gila County Tax Increase,” and be emailed to the Deputy Clerk of the Board at mhenderson@gilacountyaz.gov by Monday, July 11. Written comments may also be submitted through YouTube at any time during the hearing.
