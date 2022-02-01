COVID-19 put the kibosh on the Route 87 Community Teen Center shortly after it first opened March 14, 2020. It was forced to close due to pandemic restrictions. It reopened Nov. 8, 2021, though few teens are yet taking advantage of the activities offered.
Robert Keefe, program manager, said a half-dozen or less come to the facility at 112 W. Cedar Lane in Payson. It is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Wednesday, when it is used for special programs.
A couple of outreach events are being planned to let more teens know about the center. Tours of students from Payson High School and Payson Center for Success are being arranged. A Super Bowl Party takes place at Route 87 Community Teen Center Sunday, Feb. 13.
The center has an eight-station computer lab, which uses the same systems as those in the Payson Public Library. It also has eight iPads that can be checked out.
There is a lounge area with televisions and a gaming area with two Xbox stations. An area is dedicated to a pool table, a ping-pong table, and an air hockey table.
A media center is available with systems for editing music and video recordings, plus a professional recording unit for both music and podcasts. “They can tape a podcast and download it onto a thumb drive and then take it and broadcast it where and when they want,” Keefe said.
The media area also has several guitars to use: electric, bass and acoustic. “When we have a few more kids interested, we’d like to have someone from the community come in and give guitar lessons,” Keefe said. For now, they have an app to teach guitar basics.
To help those interested in editing and making recordings, there are two staff members who know the systems. If they are on duty, they can walk the kids through it, otherwise, an appointment can be made to learn the systems.
“We also have a small stage with a karaoke machine. It hasn’t seen much use, but we had a staff member get up on stage and start to encourage one of the girls here to try it and they ended up doing several duets. It was nice,” Keefe said. He hopes as more young people come to the center they can have some karaoke nights.
He said the most popular activity is use of the gaming center and the pool table. There is also some interest in the media room.
Future plans, in addition to bringing in someone to give guitar lessons, include the opening of an art room where teens can work on projects.
The facility also has a kitchen area that includes a popcorn machine, a counseling office and a respite room. Keefe said the respite room has not yet been opened. They want to put some guidelines in place for its use. As initially planned, it is available for a “cooling-off” period for young people involved in domestic situations that don’t rise to the level of detention. The responding officer would make the call and contact the center, and someone would come on to supervise the teen overnight. Then crisis counseling would be offered within the next two days.
To learn more about Route 87 Community Teen Center, visit its Facebook page or its Instagram account.
Some history
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved plans for the teen center in March 2019, authorizing the $289,000 purchase of the building. In addition to housing the teen center, about half of the facility is dedicated to probation services for adults.
“Moving the probation division to an off-site space with probation offices, group treatment rooms, individual treatment rooms, a juvenile respite center, and teen center will fulfill the current needs in the probation division. In addition, law enforcement will have a place to take kids for a ‘cooling off’ period when they are not eligible for detention,” Steve Lessard, chief probation officer, explained.
The costs to renovate and remodel the property at 112 W. Cedar Lane were estimated to be $140,000. County general fund capital improvement money was used to purchase paint and new flooring at a cost not to exceed $30,000. The remaining renovation cost was paid from Probation Division Special Revenue Funds. Community service probationers were utilized to do some of the work.
“Teens in the greater Payson area have few pro-social activities to engage in outside of school. This center fills a need in the community. The LOFT (Teen Center in Apache County) saw a 55% reduction in law enforcement referrals since opening the LOFT,” Lessard said.
He told the Board of Supervisors, when first proposing the teen center, he was asked by Presiding Judge Tim Wright to find a way to move youth out of the courtroom. After meeting with the student council at Payson High School, the PHS Site Council and others, Lessard said there is overwhelming support for a teen center.
“It’s good fiscally, it’s good for public safety and it’s good for the community,” he said.
Bryan Chambers, presiding juvenile court judge, has served as a Gila County judge for a little more than five years and before that was with the county attorney’s office for more than 20 years.
“It’s wonderful to have this,” he said at the dedication ceremonies in February 2020, but admitted to initially having reservations. Chambers studied economics before going into law and part of that training gave rise to questioning if probation was the right entity to lead the effort and would it be cost effective.
“Judge Wright said we need it. The youth need it. No one else is doing it. We need to do it,” Chambers said.
“It comes down to youth. We all see the difference there is today from 50 to 70 years ago. Back then, most people lived where their families lived. In the past, all kids were everyone’s kid. The older generation has a disconnect from youth today. But who will be the people providing them with services in the future?”
Chambers shared the lessons judges in Gila County have learned from the reports the probation department submits for each defendant they see. Almost all the reports tell a similar story: between the ages of 12 and 15, the defendant regularly used alcohol; between 15 and 18, they regularly used marijuana; after 18 they used harder drugs. He said it is the same story for all types of defendants, not just those coming to court on drug charges.
“With a teen center, we might be able to steer these young people away from hard drug use,” he said.
“The center is about hope,” Keefe said at the dedication.
Wright, at the dedication, shared that when he was with the Town of Payson as its attorney, a youth council was organized 10 years ago and the first thing on the first agenda was getting a teen center.
