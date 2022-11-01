Gila County Government posted new job opportunities this week – a wide range of work, everything from a part-time scale-house attendant for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill to a county librarian. And if you’re skilled as a Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator, well, there are four separate positions, one each based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, and paid between $39,186 — $48,983. More details are below, and complete job descriptions are posted at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz
Gila County has a variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to mechanics, heavy equipment operators, department managers and directors.
Human Resources upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, convenient and entirely online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs — whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers sign-up now with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz.
Set up your account, input your education and work history – that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out those same fields of information on future, or multiple, applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that you may be interested in. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
A County Librarian is among the newest jobs posted most recently. The salary range is from $73,264 to $91,580 and the job’s task list includes planning, directing and coordinating the activities of the Gila County Library District – networking with Arizona State Library officials, and administrative duties requiring expertise in all areas of public library services; coordinating continuing education training, library policies and practices, collection management and budget, community outreach, organizing and implementing special programming, and library databases. Applicants should have experience providing consultant services and field assistance for public librarians, provide professional training to rural library staff and volunteers, including but not limited to: coordinating continuing education training, library policies and practices, collection management and budget, community outreach, organizing and implementing special programming, and library databases. Provides consultant services and field assistance for public librarians within the county as requested.
Other openings
• Part-Time Scale-house Attendant for Public Works at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $14.69 Hourly
• Building Maintenance Technician (Senior), Young, with a salary from $40,536 to $50,670; ideally the new hire would have a variety of skills: mechanical, electrical, carpentry, plumbing, HVAC systems related to remodeling; maintenance, and repair of county buildings, building equipment and systems and is responsible for completion of assigned tasks; assures compliance with applicable state and local building and safety codes and standards. Additional duties: perform landscaping and housekeeping; performs maintenance checks, service, and repairs on equipment such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning units, water heaters, small motors, fans, pumps, compressors, and similar items; services, repairs and installs refrigeration systems.
• Community Health Specialist, $34,431 — $43,039 – Interacts with the public on a regular basis and implements curricula that promotes healthy behaviors, develops ways to reach various county populations through presentations, media and one-on-one counseling, coordinates and/or attends community events promoting health and well-being, administers clinical services as needed, produces and/or utilizes program reports.
