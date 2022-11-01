co jobs

Gila County Government posted new job opportunities this week – a wide range of work, everything from a part-time scale-house attendant for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill to a county librarian. And if you’re skilled as a Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator, well, there are four separate positions, one each based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, and paid between $39,186 — $48,983. More details are below, and complete job descriptions are posted at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz

Gila County has a variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to mechanics, heavy equipment operators, department managers and directors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.