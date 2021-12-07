For the past two months a dozen citizens have met frequently, convening as a committee appointed by the Gila County Board of Supervisors. They’re scrutinizing results of the 2020 census – and how local increases or decreases in population affect county and community college districts.
Last week committee members and Gila County staff hosted a series of informational public meetings starting at the San Carlos Apache Tribal Council Hall for local residents, continuing in Hayden-Winkelman, Pine-Strawberry, Payson, Young and Globe-Miami.
Why redistrict now?
After every decennial census, and whenever there is a change in the number of districts or the size of a jurisdiction, redistricting must take place. All redistricting plans must abide by the U.S. Constitution and Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
Arizona and other affected jurisdictions in the U.S., must also abide by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act.
This year’s committee is chaired by Mickie Nye, of Globe assisted by Vice Chair Judy Moorhead, also of Globe. Committee members include Payson residents Robert Hershberger, James Muhr, Carla Raymond, Gerald Woodward, Mary Marshall and Larry Stephenson, of Star Valley. Globe residents Sherry Rice, Tanner Hunsaker and Michael Pastor are on the committee as well, along with Jose Medina of Miami.
The College Board requested assistance from the redistricting advisory committee in a formal request to the Board of Supervisors through an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to review the maps submitted on behalf of the Gila County Provisional Community College District.
Choosing redistricting advisory committee members
Interested citizens submitted letters of interest to the Board of Supervisors and the Supervisors formed the Redistricting Advisory Committee through a selection process. A committee of 12 members was selected with one alternate member.
The tasks of the Redistricting Advisory Committee include review of maps submitted by the public for Gila County’s three Supervisor Districts and the five Gila County Provisional Community College Districts.
The mission is to bring the Gila County Board of Supervisors and College District Board no more than three alternative maps to be reviewed and adopted.
Once maps are adopted
The County Recorder ensures population boundaries and changes to voter districts by the newly adopted district maps are changed and voters are notified of their new district boundaries. Voters will receive a new voter registration card if their district has changed.
In order for the changes to be made to the newly adopted boundaries, the map submittals are to be presented to the Board of Supervisors and the College Board at the second meeting of each in February 2022.
A series of public meetings will be held to present the proposed maps to the public in February 2022.
Explore Gila County’s website gilacountyaz.gov, click the ‘Redistricting’ button on middle center of the index page to find meeting announcements, agendas and minutes from prior meetings.
For questions regarding redistricting email redistricting@gilacountyaz.gov.
There are also mapping tools on the site – a user must register to operate the online mapping tool – and registration is free. The online mapping tool allows users to change data online and see changes in real time — and to save maps and submit maps online.
By contrast the offline mapping tool allows users to view the district maps and make changes on the population chart (see last page of the document). Offline mapping also allows users to print population charts and make the changes in the blank column to the right with the new district number. Include your name and contact information so we can contact you if we have any questions regarding your submittal. Submit your data sheet by email to: cbroeder@gilacountyaz.gov or by mail to: Carol Broeder, Gila County Elections, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe, AZ 85501.
Guiding Principles
As adopted by the Gila County Board of Supervisors, the following two Redistricting Principles must be observed:
• Districts shall be substantially equal in population to ensure one person-one vote; ensure the total maximum population deviation between districts is less than 10%.
• The principle that all citizens, regardless of where they reside in a state, are entitled to equal legislative representation. This principle was enunciated by the Supreme Court in REYNOLDS V. SIMS, 377 U.S. 533, 84 S. Ct. 1362, 12 L. Ed. 2d 506 (1964). The Court ruled that a state’s Apportionment plan for seats in both houses of a bicameral state legislature must allocate seats on a population basis so that the voting power of each voter be as equal as possible to that of any other voter. The one person-one vote principle requires that districts be substantially equal in population. New court cases may require deviation of much less than 10%.
New districts shall not harm minority voting rights. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act forbids a voting standard, practice, or procedure from having the effect of reducing the opportunity of members of a covered minority to participate in the political process and to elect representatives of their choice. Basically, this non-discrimination provision prohibits districting practices that result in:
“Cracking” — fragmenting concentrations of minority populations and dispersing them among other districts to dilute minority opportunities to elect candidates of their choice.
“Stacking” — combining concentrations of minority populations with greater concentrations of white population to prevent minority opportunities to elect candidates of their choice.
“Packing” — over-concentrating minorities in as few districts as possible to minimize the number of districts in which minorities constitute a numerical majority (referred to as “majority-minority districts”).
The following Redistricting Principles should be considered to the extent practicable:
Be contiguous and compact.
A district is contiguous if all parts the district can be visited without crossing a boundary line. Compactness is more complex as there are various methods for measuring it. Appearance and function analyses will look at the overall shape of the district to see how tightly drawn and or smooth the edges are. If too irregular, it may be a signal to the courts that the lines may have been motivated by a desire to create racial or political advantage.
Preserve existing voting precincts and the cores of prior supervisory and community college districts.
Recognition that major boundary changes can possibly be disruptive or confusing to voters.
Respect political subdivisions: when a proposed district or precinct boundary line is close to an existing municipality or another district line, an attempt should be made to use that same line.
Be drawn to protect incumbent elected officials. Recognition that the lines that are drawn may affect incumbents.
The following Redistricting Principles may be considered to the extent practicable: Preserve communities of interest. – Populations or communities that have common needs and interests. Communities of interest can be identified by referring to the census, demographic studies, surveys, political information or through public meetings to assess what socio-economic characteristics community members share. County residents can also suggest communities of interest that they feel should not be divided. The Redistricting Committee should not “discover” or claim the existence of communities of interest late in the process to avoid the appearance of using a supposed community of interest to mask a partisan or racial gerrymander. Use visible, identifiable geographic features. – While not a high priority, visible geographic features may be appropriate factors in certain situations.
