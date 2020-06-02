Arizona organic gardener Richard Johnson is an expert at making compost — he’s been at it for two decades — and shared tips for success in the first of a new, weekly and free online workshop series continuing at 11 a.m. every Thursday and hosted by University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones. Join this week’s session at arizona.zoom.us/j/97539782396 (you can easily find links at facebook.com/gilaextension)
Guests are invited to login up to 10 minutes before start time. For details call Chris Jones, 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Weekly hour workshops
11 a.m. ThursdayOn Zoom
June 4 — Red brome grass with Cindy Salo
June 11 — Biochar #1: Introduction and uses with Janick Artiola
June 18 — Biochar #2: Biochar kilns with Darren McAvoy
June 25 — Solar Energy: Off-grid uses and rooftop options with Ed Franklin
All about compost
A healthy, living soil is essential for sustainable agriculture. Making compost at home is an important step toward that goal. The raw materials for compost are locally available and the finished product is better than chemical fertilizers, which contain little or none of the nutrients (beyond nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) that plants require.
Composting basics are easily mastered by any backyard gardener. Richard Johnson learned desert gardening and composting from the Tucson Organic Gardeners club — and in 2019 he became a UA Master Gardener in Gila County.
