Ready to make a difference in your community, teens age 14-18? If you’re open-minded and willing to work with peers – and enthused to learn more about creating positive change, apply by Sept. 6 (today!) to join the Gila County Youth Advisory Council.
Members make a difference by using peer influence to outreach directly to youth, while gaining skills and experience in leadership, civic engagement, action planning, collaboration, and more.
The Council is likely to explore topics of advocacy, policy, goal-setting, media, serving society, team-building, diversity, research, action planning, public speaking, budgeting, activity/event planning and responsibility.
Meetings are likely to be twice-a-month; once assembled, session times and days will be voted on by members to arrange the optimal schedule to accommodate attendance for all involved.
Youth Advisory Council does not discriminate on the basis of gender, race, religion, national origin, or disabilities. For those prepared to commit fully to participating in leadership-building activities, and to demonstrate leadership in school and community events, apply today for one of 15 spots on the Youth Advisory Council. All applications are kept confidential; applicants will be notified via email of the selection committee’s decision.
