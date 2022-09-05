Ready to make a difference in your community, teens age 14-18? If you’re open-minded and willing to work with peers – and enthused to learn more about creating positive change, apply by Sept. 6 (today!) to join the Gila County Youth Advisory Council.

Members make a difference by using peer influence to outreach directly to youth, while gaining skills and experience in leadership, civic engagement, action planning, collaboration, and more.

