Gila County voters came out in full force in the general election. Voter turnout for the county was 82.36% or 28,057 for the Nov. 3 election. Nationally, voter turnout was around 65%, the highest in 100 years.
Gila County Elections posted its final unofficial results at about 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10. The results will not be official until formally certified by the board of supervisors and the respective town councils.
Many county seats up for election were uncontested, and those were all won by incumbents, except for the Gila County treasurer’s seat.
Winners for the contested seats: District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey, 5,134 (67.49%) vs. Fred Barcon, 2,450 (32.21%); District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, 4,334 (56.90%) vs. Bernadette Kniffin, 3,268 (42,90%); Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd, 17,938 (66.53%) vs. Christopher Bender, 8,914 (33.06%). Challenger, Monica Wohlforth, won the Gila County treasurer’s seat 15,295 (57.44%) vs. incumbent Debora Savage, 11,294 (42.42%).
The one remaining seat on the Payson Town Council went to a runoff between Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock. Schinstock won the seat with 4,430 votes (52.20%) to Rose’s 4,017 votes (47.34%).
Star Valley had three uncontested seats. Incumbents Mayor Gary Coon and Councilors Bobby Davis and Belle McDaniel kept their seats as a result of the Aug. 4 primary. They will be installed Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Generally, the installation ceremonies for the county and Payson take place at the first meeting in January, after terms expire Dec. 31.
