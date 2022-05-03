During the first week of May Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham and her staff are mailing election notices to all registered voters in Gila County regarding the upcoming 2022 elections.
If you are not registered with one of the major political parties (otherwise known as independent voters or Party Not Designated voters) you can choose one political party ballot to vote for in the Primary Election. You can choose from: Democrat, Republican or City/Town Only (if you reside within the City/Town limits) ballot.
This notice must be returned to the Gila County Recorder’s Office no later than June 22.
Selecting a political party ballot will not change your voter registration to the political party ballot you requested. You will remain a Party Not Designated (PND) or independent registered voter. If you are registered with a recognized party (Democrat, Republican or Libertarian) this notice is to inform you of when your ballot for the Primary and General Elections will be mailed and/or to change any information.
If your information has changed, please complete the registration area on the notice and mail it back to the Recorder’s Office or contact the Gila County Recorder’s Office at 928-402-8740 or 800-291-4452 to receive a new voter registration form.
Read more about the Gila County Recorder’s Office at gilacountyaz.gov/government/recorder.
Received your new voter ID card?
More than 35,000 cards were mailed during the final weeks of April; voter identification cards that may be used at the polling places as one form of identification when you vote in person.
Once your new card is received, your old card should be destroyed to avoid any confusion about assigned districts. April’s mailing was also a way to verify current addresses, correcting as needed.
If you received a card for a voter who no longer resides at your address, please write a note that the person no longer lives there and place the card back in the mail. You do not need to add postage to return the card.
Returning cards with updated information helps the Gila County Recorder’s Office keep Gila County’s voter registration roll as accurate as possible.
Federal law does not allow a voter to be removed from the voter registration roll unless undeliverable mail is returned to the Gila County Recorder’s Office. If you are not registered to vote and want to enroll as a Gila County voter, visit the Gila County Recorder’s Office in either Globe or Payson — or register conveniently online at servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration
