Schedule your own appointment conveniently in advance and online with your choice of times at bloodhero.com or call (877)25-VITAL to choose one of the remaining appointments for Payson’s next blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 when the Vitalant bloodmobile parks outside Culver’s of Payson.
Giving blood is both safe and healthy – facemasks are required, and pre-arranged appointments are also required in order to schedule the drive most efficiently and safely: preventing crowds, reducing your wait, and allowing donors, volunteers and staff to all maintain safe physical distancing.
If you want to donate but aren’t available May 18 use the same website or phone number today to reserve a time from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29 at the Sawmill Theatres parking lot or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 1 at Banner Payson High Country Seniors Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Hwy.
Appointments are available for both regular whole blood and also “Power Red” donations. Giving a Power Red donation allows you to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Blood is drawn from one arm by a machine that separates and collects two units of red cells – then safely returns the remaining blood components, along with some saline, back to you through the same arm – and just one needle jab required. A Power Red donation takes approximately 30 minutes longer than a whole blood donation, so plan on about 35-45 minutes in the chair. You’re limited to donating a Power Red approximately once every four months.
New donors are always welcome, and urgently needed – Vitalant and the American Red Cross were scrambling during 2020 to make up for cancellation of 13,000 blood drives across the United States, an unprecedented loss of 400,000 donations.
Sign up online to give a pint; your donation can save up to three lives.
For information about giving blood or a Power Red donation read more at bloodhero.com or call (877)25-VITAL.
