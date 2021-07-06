Gila County residents are invited to listen to free legal talks online at https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Learn about:
• Student Loan Debt Options from Lisa Thompson with Student Loan Resolution Services from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 13
• How to Apply for a Protective Order with Charmayne Lane of Victim Witness Services from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 14
• Probate & Estate Planning with Carrie Rednour of Rednour Law Offices from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 20
The programs are offered through AZCourtHelp.
