The Gila County Board of Supervisors suspended the fees for use of the Gila County Fairgrounds in Globe in 2016. All that remained were the refundable and nonrefundable deposits in the amount of $175, and the RV park user fee of $15 per day.
The fees were reinstated by the BOS at its Feb. 16 meeting.
The supervisors were told staff feels it is in the best interest to reinstate the previous user fee schedule.
Further evaluation of the fee schedule may take place at a later date. This may lead to a request to adjust the user fee schedule.
However, using the previous user fee schedule for the time being will be the quickest route to implementing fairgrounds usage fees.
Fees
Exhibit Hall: $350 first day; each additional day, $250
Commercial Hall: $200 first day; each additional day, $100
ATV Grounds: $75 per day; $300 per five-day week
Rodeo Arena: First day, $1,200, plus set-up charges; $150 each additional day
Grandstand Area: First day, $500; $150 each additional day
Livestock Shed A (60x120): $150 per day
Livestock Shed B (80x120): $150 per day
Livestock Shed C (30x120): $150 per day
Horse Stall(s): $10 per stall per day
Car Track and/or Motor Cross: $150 per day
