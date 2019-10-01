Rabies vaccinations, care for illnesses — even toenail-trimming — are available when VIP Pet Care mobile clinic staff visit the Tractor Supply store in Payson from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Wednesday, Oct. 23.
For details, visit petvet.vippetcare.com, call 800-427-7973, or email helpdesk@vippetcare.com. Call 928-474-2829 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!