Nationwide 2020 Census field operations that were suspended during widespread April stay-at-home orders resumed recently. The U.S. Census Bureau began delivering 2020 Census forms to homes without mail service on Monday, May 18, and you may see census workers in your neighborhood if your mail is delivered to a P.O. box.
Census workers carry official ID and items prominently labeled with the 2020 census logo — and things will look a bit different than this dated file photo, too. Expect to see census workers in facemasks.
According to census bureau staff in Tucson, “Personal protective equipment will be worn by our employees when in the office and out in the field, and our staff will follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Our Update/Leave operation will be a no-contact operation — we will not ring doorbells or knock at the residences, rather, we will simply drop off the Census questionnaire packets — avoiding personal interaction with local residents.”
Do yours online –
It’s easy
You’ll be pleasantly surprised just how little time it takes to complete the census — which is online, for the first time in history. You don’t need a PIN code or other unique ID to login; you don’t need a card or instruction from the U.S. Census Bureau — just enter your address, then follow step-by-step directions to report general information about the ages and relationships of family and friends who share your home address. Get started at https://azcensus2020.gov/
What does the Arizona 2020 Census mean for the state? The census matters to Arizona and has an impact our daily lives — the roads we drive on, access to health care, school lunch programs, even our political representation. The census is our once in a decade opportunity to shape the next 10 years in Arizona. The census is also both safe and secure. Federal law protects all responses to the 2020 Census. Responses can only be used to produce statistics. They cannot be used against individuals by any government agency or court in any way — not by the FBI, not by the CIA, not by the DHS, and not by ICE.
U.S. Census takers needed
Field operations resumed May 18 and local jobs working the 2020 Census will begin in June in Rim Country and throughout Gila County. Pay starts at $16/hour.
Need a full-time or part-time job? Extra cash to pay bills or college loans, make a down payment on your next car; home improvement — or save up for a dream vacation? Apply now — selections will resume in June, with actual employment starting in June and lasting through October.
Call 855-JOB-2020, or apply online: 2020census.gov/jobs
