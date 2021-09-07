The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has named the Water Wheel Fire & Medical District a 2021 grant recipient.
The district received a $25,150 grant to purchase extrication tools, a cutter and a spreader.
Chief Ron Sattelmaier said these tools will ensure the community is safer and better prepared for emergencies.
“It takes a lot of gear to ensure the safety of first responders and communities alike, and we at Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation are honored to help fund some of these needs for Water Wheel Fire & Medical District,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. “The Foundation serves communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and is supported through generous donors and Firehouse Subs guests.”
This grant is one of 118 that the Foundation has awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 118 grants total more than $2.5 million.
To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!