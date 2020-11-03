It’s worth adding gilacountyaz.gov to your browser favorites and checking out what’s new on occasion.
Those who explored the front page last week were the first to know about an unusual auction of surplus equipment: three massive water tanks will be auctioned by sealed bids, the bid deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The county website front page also includes hotlinks to daily updates about COVID-19 statistics as reported by Gila County Public Health & Emergency Management, another leads to the county YouTube channel that live-streams board of supervisors meetings.
Back to the tanks — they range from 15,000 to 25,000 gallons and held water until about 2015 when they were decommissioned due to rust and leaks.
Located at the county’s Star Valley Road Yard, 5320 E. Hwy. 260, interested bidders may preview the tanks Nov. 18 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25. A sealed bid must indicate the price that you are bidding on one tank. The highest bidder will have the opportunity to buy one or more of the tanks. Any remaining tanks not purchased by the high bidder will be available to the next lowest bidders.
For details call Christy Elmer at 928-468-2801.
