Tonto Creek continues to flow, but at a much lower rate, making it possible for work to resume on the Tonto Creek Bridge project.
“The ongoing work includes Gabion basket construction and shaft drilling,” said Public Works Director Homero Vela.
He said in the first three months of the year the flow levels of Tonto Creek exceeded the 2-year flow event three times and the 10-year flow event one time.
With the creek level dropping, the barricades have been removed and the Gila County Public Works team continues to monitor and maintain the Greenback crossing at Punkin Center daily, Vela said.
The residents of Tonto Basin are using the Greenback crossing at Punkin Center.
“The Bar X crossing suffered significant damage. The lake level has increased to where the A Crossing was inundated. These two crossings remain closed at this time,” he said in an email late last week.
The county broke ground on the $23+ million project in October 2022.
Without a bridge and only low-water crossings, residents on the far side of the creek are often stranded by floodwaters.
Since 1995, eight people have died attempting to cross Tonto Creek under high-water conditions. Due to high water, the at-grade roads crossing Tonto Creek are closed an average of 25 days each year, and the nearest detour adds approximately 71 miles and still requires high-clearance vehicles.
The project replaces an at-grade dirt road that crosses Tonto Creek with a bridge between Old State Highway 188 and Greenback Valley Road in Tonto Basin. The project also widens and improves approximately 1.5 miles of Old State Highway 188 connecting to the bridge.
Building a bridge over the creek has required years of environmental impact and other studies.
The project is required by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to have a qualified/certified biologist monitor the construction footprint, at-grade crossings, action areas, and any areas affected by the proposed action to monitor impact to the garter snake, cuckoo and flycatcher.
When completed, the bridge will be 1,981 feet long and 40 feet wide. It will have two 12-foot traffic lanes with shoulders and a sidewalk.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
