Rim Country high school students ages 17 and older: if you love the Tonto National Forest that surrounds Payson, apply now for June-July outdoor jobs co-sponsored by the Arizona Youth Conservation Corps and Gila County Government.
YCC participants earn $12.15 per hour or $486 a week and learn new skills through hands-on projects, including a variety of forestry land management and community activities.
Youth participants live at home and work Monday through Friday on projects in the national forest surrounding Payson.
YCC’s other benefits range from an AmeriCorps Education Award, Employee Assistance Program and opportunities for specialized training.
To apply use Gila County’s application for youth summer jobs (see accompanying article) and specify that you’re interested in the Youth Conservation Corps.
