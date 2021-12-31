Gila County saw some major changes during 2021. A new supervisor for District 1 was appointed and several new facilities came to northern Gila County.
New supervisor
Steve Christensen of Payson was appointed in January as supervisor for Gila County District 1, which was left vacant by the Dec. 10 death of Tommie Cline Martin.
Family, faith and service are among values that guide the Payson resident and businessman. His diverse resumé ranges from cabinet-maker to pilot and flight instructor; he also served on the Payson Historic Preservation and Conservation Commission as well as the Payson Airport Commission.
If the surname sounds familiar, it should, his father Ron Christensen also served 16 years in office as Gila County’s District 1 Supervisor, representing Payson and Rim Country spanning four terms from 1989 to 2004.
More than 20 men and women were considered to fill Martin’s vacancy.
County facilities in Payson
Gila County continued to expand its facilities in northern Gila County through 2021. It broke ground for the new $5.5 million county complex in Payson in February at 707 S. Colcord Road.
The construction necessitated the demolition of several old structures the county had used for offices around the new facility site. These included the health department, the Community Action Program office and the satellite offices of the recorder and assessor.
The CAP office, along with the recorder and assessor offices were relocated to rented space in the Twin Pines Shopping Center and will be housed in the new complex when it is complete.
The health department office moved into the old NAPA building at 110 W. Main St., once it was remodeled. Health department space was also rented at 600 N. Beeline Highway, for a COVID-19 testing site and office space for Health Department contact tracing staff. In December 2021 it was announced the facility at 600 N. Beeline Highway, would close due to the inability to find appropriate staffing.
New county complex falls victim to supply chain woes
“The new county complex is nearing completion and will allow Gila County to provide new services in Payson including Superior Court jury trials and provide a venue for public meetings that require a large occupancy level,” said District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen when the Roundup asked for an update.
The 11,000-square-foot Gila County Complex will provide offices for the recorder and assessor teams, offices for elected officials, and include a meeting room that will serve as a Board of Supervisors meeting room, Superior Courtroom, and allow for other public meetings.
The building contract requires for all the work to be completed by April 7, 2022. The work has been progressing ahead of schedule, but due to unavailability of HVAC components (supply chain) the building will open in two phases.
The assessor and recorder offices were scheduled to be relocated to the new complex in early December and at that time these services were to be provided from the new complex.
The remainder of the building will be ready for occupancy in early February 2022, said Assistant County Manager Homero Vela, who is overseeing the facility improvements.
Tonto Creek Bridge project
After years of planning and promises in 2020 Gila County received the nod for state and federal funds to build a bridge across Tonto Creek in the Tonto Basin area. And then COVID-19 threw a wrench to everything.
The work that could be done, including multiple meetings via Zoom, continued though.
Then a conflict between the migratory bird season around Tonto Creek and plans to clear the site for the new bridge required an adjustment. It involved using county Highway User Fund Revenue amounting to $175,000 to pay for the final Plans, Specifications and Estimates for Tonto Creek Bridge. Previously the county had planned to use part of its 2020 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant program for this cost.
County officials expect it will be several years before the bridge is actually constructed, making crossing Tonto Creek safer for residents.
Money to mitigate fire damage
Southern Gila County has been devastated by massive fires the past several summers.
The Bush Fire, which started on June 13, 2020 and consumed 193,455 acres in the mountains west of Tonto Basin caused severe damage. Now, a year and nearly two months later, Gila County is getting financial help to deal with some of the damage.
At its Aug. 3, 2021 meeting the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Natural Resources Conservation Service for $134,000 to mitigate flooding of Reno Creek in Punkin Center, including areas near the Tonto Basin School, the old Tonto Basin Fire Station and private properties.
Help for dealing with the destruction by the Telegraph Fire of 2021 was more timely.
The flood damage to critical infrastructure in southern Gila County resulting from the Telegraph Fire will cost $11 million to repair.
The expense is for only four of the most used and vulnerable sites: Russell Gulch, Six Shooter Canyon, Ice House Bridge, and Bloody Tanks Wash.
Gila County, JE Fuller and Associates, and Natural Resource Conservation Service representatives toured the flood-prone areas on July 28. As a result of that tour 22 potential projects were identified. The next step was to determine if the projects met the requirements of the Emergency Watershed Protection Program. Seven projects were determined not to meet the requirements of the project. The remaining 15 projects were prioritized on a number of factors. It was from this review, the four projects were identified and submitted to NRCS for funding.
The combined cost of the four projects is $11 million. The EWP Program requires a 25% match from the project sponsor, Gila County. The county’s match is $2,743,343.25.
County faces long haul to broadband finish line
Gila County’s Homero Vela, assistant county manager, has worked for the last 15 to 18 months with partners on a strategic plan for broadband. Partners in the project include Kimley-Horn, Entry Point Networks, and BPG Designs.
The time was spent pulling together data from a variety of sources, including possible costs. Vela and his partners presented the information to the Gila County Board of Supervisors at the March 30 work session.
It was stressed to the board that it could take up to five years to get the most desirable and cost-effective system in place. Once in place, it is at least a 50-year infrastructure improvement.
County moves forward with Veterans Retreat
Gila County officials took a tour of the planned Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat Nov. 10.
Having secured a lease in June 2021 from Tonto National Forest for the Pleasant Valley Ranger Station buildings and property, Gila County plans to use American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade the facility for use by veterans and their families for a wide variety of services and recreational opportunities.
The goal is to have the site upgraded and open for use by spring 2022.
