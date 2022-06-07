If you love being outdoors in the Tonto National Forest that surrounds Payson and Rim Country, and you’re age 17 to 20, apply now for June-July jobs sponsored by the Arizona Conservation Corps.
YCC participants earn $12.80 per hour learning new skills through hands-on projects within the forest and also local communities during these seven-week-long jobs. Unlike some YCC assignments that require camping, the summertime Payson/Rim Country crew will work daytimes, returning home each night. Youth Crew members live at home and work Monday through Friday on projects in the surrounding national forest, with preference given to local applicants.
Crew members report it’s a learning experience, too — a chance to actively participate in environmental education activities and follow safety procedures in all tasks assigned (including safe use of and maintenance of hand tools).
Most importantly — participants must be willing to be an active member of a crew of up to eight (six crew members and two mentor team-leaders) from different backgrounds committed to actively improving the natural world around them through a variety of projects.
Who is an ideal candidate? One willing to work outside, who loves to be outside, and is drawn to project work, with a passion for conservation and nature. Being ready to try new things and learn new skills, working as part of a team toward a common goal — and ready to have fun — are also traits of an ideal YCC crew member. Read more and apply at azcorps.org/member-positions.
Arizona Conservation Corps has job openings for adult crew-leaders too — an option that’s equally open to applicants of all experience levels. Read more at azcorps.org/join.
It’s valuable work. The team will help support recreation mitigation projects directly related to the impacts of high forest use that has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic; activities such as cleaning up and restoring campground infrastructure, performing basic maintenance and rehabilitation of trails including new social trails — and other recreation infrastructure projects and activities.
