Call Josh Gerstner a free spirit.
And an entrepreneur.
Gerstner recently opened Smoke on the Rim at 615 W. Main St. in Payson. The smoke shop carries local glass, vape wraps, Kratom and CBD products, with an in-house glass blowing studio.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting took place April 20, which is 4/20 for those who get the connection.
It’s in the lower level of the log building just west of the Oxbow Saloon and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The business is a joint venture between Gerstner and Sergio Amezquita, who lives in California and operates three Green Rush smoke shops in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The Washington state native moved around the West Coast in recent years before settling on Payson.
“I got divorced about six years ago, I bought a school bus, converted it and went 100,000 miles in like six different states blowing glass at concerts and festivals and events,” he said. “I did live glass blowing at all these events and pretty much just traveled and lived on my school bus. And I sold glass to the smoke shops in the towns that I visited to make my money on the road.”
Another 10,000 miles in a Jeep Renegade and he wound up in Payson.
“After the school bus I ended up in the middle of the woods in Big Sur, Calif. off grid for two years and got lonely, so I moved into Hollister (Calif.),” Gerstner said. “Two months later I realized I didn’t like California, so I went on the road last summer looking for a new place. I went to Prescott on my last tour and it was 105 in Prescott Labor Day weekend, then I came here and it started hailing, and I’m from Washington state, so I’m like, ‘I’m home. There’s rain, there’s water, there are trees.’”
He also wanted to find a place in Arizona to be near his parents, who now live in Bullhead City.
“I dropped out of high school at 16, joined Job Corps, got my GED and went into the Army for four years driving a tank,” he said. “Then I got out and two years later I started my own construction business at 23. I ran that until the recession in 2008, and that’s when I started blowing glass. I had a friend that knew how to blow glass and I was interested, so I pretty much got myself into the industry.”
He’s spent much of the six years since his divorce selling glass pipes at one festival after another.
“I was living in the woods in California and my now-partner was like, ‘What are you doing? Why don’t you settle down here? Let’s start something.’
“It was during the Hollister Bike Rally, so there were 50,000 motorcycles there and I came back a few times and we ended up partnering up.”
He returned to the woods where spent two years living with “gravity-fed water systems and a natural artisan spring that ran all year long, I had gravity-fed toilet and sink, propane generator, solar lighting.
“But then after a while I got lonely out there so I moved back and went on the road again looking for a new place.”
He came up with products to make money off of while he learned to blow glass, including a small bubble hash pipe with an innovative heating element and a universal dabbing tool that combines two products into one. Sales have been good with those, even with COVID-19 hurting many businesses.
He also puts various logos on his glass products for those who want him to. He recently created a $30,000 bong line for the family of late Bay Area rapper Mac Dre.
He continues to set up his pop-up smoke shops at pop-up parties in the area.
“There’s a lot of pop-up parties that have been happening since the COVID (restrictions have) been lifted and what I’ve been doing is I’ve been doing a pop-up smoke shop at these events,” he said. “They’re more like the old school rainbow gathering type of events you know mixed in with the new rave events. So every weekend or two, depending on when the shows are, I’ll go put a pop-up smoke shop at these shows and sell at the shows. And our store actually has flyers for all these events that are coming to the Payson area.”
He’s trying to incorporate the work of local artists in his shop.
“I’m trying to do a lot more local stuff and get some of the newer, younger generation of art in here that’s not just painting and pottery,” he said. “Since I blow glass, my medium’s different from everybody else’s medium and it’s respected a lot more in the art world.
“I have local dream catchers that have LED lights in them, I have local electroformers that are doing copper electroforming, I’ve got somebody that’s doing 3D laser printing on hat pins, then putting glow-in-the-dark enamel on them.”
He plans to open another smoke shop in Show Low.
