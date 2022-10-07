The monsoon was awesome — thank heavens.
Better yet — the winter forecast is looking slightly less grim — at least for Arizona.
Elsewhere — not so much.
So it’s getting pretty difficult — and a little scary — to figure out the “new normal” in an era of droughts, heat waves, climate change and water rationing.
The monsoon officially ended last week, although it promptly clouded up and started to rain — with an increased chance of rain in Payson this weekend.
Overall, the state experienced an above-normal monsoon, including some record-setting totals.
Payson got 7.68 inches — 108% of normal and the 37th wettest monsoon on record.
Heber got almost 14 inches — 178% of normal, the fourth wettest on record.
Flagstaff got 10.63 inches — the 15th wettest season on record.
The Blue Ridge Ranger Station got 16.5 inches — 200% of normal.
Show Low got 11 inches — 156% of normal, the sixth wettest on record.
St. Johns got 6.35 inches, — 134% of normal, the 39th wettest on record.
Winslow got 4.30 inches — 110% of normal, the 39th wettest on record.
Window Rock got 11.84 inches — 229% of normal and the wettest year on record. Sunset Crater National Monument and Walnut Canyon National Monument also set all-time monsoon records.
So that’s good — especially after a relatively dry winter with an early, unsatisfying runoff into rivers and reservoirs.
But when we turn to winter — the weather news gets worrisome, especially when it comes to the resumption of widespread drought and the winter snow and temperature forecasts.
The winter forecast calls for another La Niña year, where lower than average sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific usually produce low-snow years in the Southwest.
The National Weather Service’s winter forecast issued on Sept. 15 foresees a 40% chance of below-average winter rain and snow in all of Arizona between now and December. That’s better than New Mexico and Texas — with a roughly 60% chance of below normal rain. Only Washington State and the northern portions of Oregon and Idaho are likely to get more rain than normal.
But wait — there’s more.
The whole Southwest — including Arizona, most of Utah and Colorado, New Mexico and most of Texas have a roughly 60% chance of above normal temperatures. That’s not good when it comes to the water supply. Even if you have normal snow and rain, high winter temperatures can sharply reduce runoff.
Most of the United States has a 50% chance of above normal temperatures. Only the states bordering Canada will likely have normal winter temperatures.
As a result, the historic, decades-long drought will persist through the winter in most of the West. That includes virtually all of California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and North and South Dakota.
Interestingly, most of Arizona could actually skate along the edge of the drought this winter. The map shows the drought returning to most of the state along with those high temperatures. The area most likely to escape full fledged severe to exceptional drought lies right along the Mogollon Rim, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Fortunately, the watersheds that feed the Salt River have proven less vulnerable to drought than the Rocky Mountains — probably because the snow always melted earlier in Arizona. Roosevelt remains 63% full. The C.C. Cragin Reservoir remains at 40% full, despite a full summer of pumping water out for Payson and the Salt River Project.
The combination of minimal snowfall and high temperatures could prevent reservoirs from recovering, tighten statewide water rationing and further stress the overgrown forests. Next spring, the early runoff and high temperatures could set us up for another rough fire season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!