Dogs, dogs, dogs.
Canines took over Rumsey Park on Saturday for the annual Gone to the Dogs event.
The Payson Lions Club puts on the celebration of dogs. It’s grown significantly since debuting as Dogs Day Out a few years ago. The Payson Lioness Club put on that event, which took place at various locations around Payson.
It moved to the #1 softball field at Rumsey Park last year with the new name.
“This is an expansion of that (earlier) event in a bigger environment,” said Payson Lions Club President Cris Gerard. “We’re celebrating all the ways dogs participate in and make our lives better.”
Costume, trick and look-alike contests were just part of the fun in Saturday’s action-packed event.
There were also demonstrations by Tonto Rim Search & Rescue and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and Payson Police Department K-9 units.
Arizona Supercharged and Phoenix Area Disc Dogs were both there for demonstrations.
And agility course.
And about 25 vendors, most of them nonprofits.
They offered free photos with a set featuring hay bails, pumpkins and Halloween props.
Most everything was free, thanks to sponsors like Walmart, Safeway, Banner Health, the MHA Foundation, Bashas’ and Main Animal Hospital.
“We have a lot of community support allowing the Lions to bring this together,” Gerard said.
There were games and face painting, for humans, of course.
And Halloween candy for the kids and other treats for both kids and adults.
Oh, and dogs.
They raised money to donate to local dog groups through a raffle.
“The goal is to support dog groups like the Leader Dogs for the Blind, the Humane Society (of Central Arizona), Canine Companions, Tonto Search & Rescue,” Gerard said. “Every dollar we raise from our raffle and anything else we have is going back to support dog groups in our community.”
Gerard was relieved the forecast heavy rain held off until later in the day, allowing for five hours of fun as planned.
Payson resident Steve Otto was there with his greyhounds Connor and Lizzy. Of course, they were there. Connor won Best Costume last year. He sported his riverboat gambler outfit featuring a top hat and pinstriped vest once again. Lizzy wore her saloon girl outfit. And Steve wore his top hat and he and Connor finished second in the look-alike contest.
“I really look forward to this,” Otto said. “And the dogs enjoy it anytime they can dress up. They’re just attention hounds.”
Connor and Steve would have won the look-alike contest if Laurie Alexander and her 3-1/2-year-old Cavapoochon, Pokie, hadn’t been there in their matching red and white striped “Where’s Waldo” outfits.
“It’s a real fun day,” Alexander said. “Pokie’s a therapy dog, and this is just an extension of what she does. She just brings happiness.”
And there was plenty of that to go around on Saturday.
