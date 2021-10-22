The Payson Lions Club wanted to return in a big way.
After COVID-19 precautions and restrictions led to the cancellation of last year’s Gone to the Dogs event, the Lions Club added events and activities and moved it from the 2019 location in the vacant lot next to the Payson post office to Rumsey Park.
It proved a good idea as lots of dog lovers strolled from booth to booth on the outfield grass at Rumsey Field No. 1 between watching various demonstrations and competing in multiple events on Saturday, Oct. 16.
“I think it’s a pretty good turnout,” said Cris Gerard, president of the Payson Lions Club. “There are lots of people with dogs. We’ll just kind of debrief at the end and see what we need to do differently next year.”
There may not be a lot they have to do differently despite their first year with the expanded activities.
“This is an expanded version of a dog event we’ve had the last several years minus COVID(-19) years,” Gerard said.
“It is something we do to raise funds for dogs and help the disabled. So, we have service dogs for the disabled, hearing, physical disabilities, Leader Dogs for the Blind. That’s why we’re here today.”
The activities included fly ball, toss ’n’ fetch, police K-9 demonstrations, a search and rescue demonstration, a best costume contest, the tallest dog contest, longest ears contest, and best trick contest, coloring contest for kids and raffle prizes.
“Two years ago we had it in a little empty lot, but we thought because of the dog athlete events we’d move it to a bigger venue,” Gerard said. “This is the first year it’s this big, so we think we’re doing great. We have a lot of interest in the search and rescue dogs, the police dog that was just here, all the athlete dog demonstrations and competitions are wonderful. We have everybody here giving away things dog related. So the community certainly is a dog community and we love it and it is easy for us to support.”
The Payson Lions Club holds the event annually with the help of several local organizations and people.
The Payson Lions Club is a 501(c)(3) charity providing services and financial support to those in need of eye exams, glasses and hearing care in the Payson area. They also support various other nonprofit organizations in the work they do and supply volunteer labor for activities like the Fly the Flag program, estate sales and the highway cleanup program.
The Payson Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 12. Those interested in joining the Payson Lions Club should call Anita at 562-397-3217.
This is one of many projects the Payson Lions Club is involved with.
“The Lions have been in Payson since 1963 and we do all kinds of different things. This is just one of them,” Gerard said. “All the flags you see on the highway up around the bend and by the Swiss Village, we put those flags out all the time. That’s one of the things we do for service. We give scholarships, we give money to Tonto search and rescue. We just support all the rest of the nonprofits that need us in town.”
She was happy they had a clear day with comfortable temperatures, even if it was on the windy side.
“We crossed our fingers for the last 10 days,” Gerard said. “The temperature kept rising a little and rising a little, so this nice breeze is fine. It keeps everybody a little cooler.”
Tom Simmons, with the Phoenix Lions Club, was there with his guide dog Baxter representing Leader Dogs for the Blind.
“We’re here to make people aware Leader Dogs for the Blind are available,” he said. “They are guide dogs. They’re trained completely to lead the blind and they also have orientation and mobility skills for people who can learn to use white canes and there’s absolutely no cost to the individual for the program for the dogs even including transportation.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for independent life for a blind or visually impaired person.
“When you lose your vision, you lose your independence. And when you lose your independence or mobility, then you stay at home and isolate. Well, I don’t have to isolate because Baxter and I can go anywhere we need to go.”
Including training, Leader Dogs for the Blind are valued at about $40,000 each.
Private donations fund Rochester, Mich.-based Leader Dogs for the Blind, which was founded in 1939.
For more information on Leader Dogs for the Blind, visit leaderdogs.org or call 1-888-777-5332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!