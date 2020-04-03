To address the hardships the COVID-19 pandemic, the MHA Foundation has stepped up to help.
On Tuesday, the group donated $15,000 to the Payson Area Food Drive to help local food pantries help the needy.
A dozen years ago, the town residents faced another critical challenge because of massive layoffs and economic hardships caused by the great recession. To help in that time of need, former MHA board member and Payson Town Councilor Su Connell and other community leaders created and promoted the Payson Area Food Drive.
Connell’s favorite line was, “The food we collect helps those who receive it — but it helps those who give even more. An open heart and an open wallet bring the greatest blessings.”
“So even though MHA, along with most everyone else, has experienced great financial losses in this pandemic, we are making this $15,000 contribution in memory of our sweet Su. May the good Lord bless all who open their hearts and reach out to help during this crisis,” said MHA Foundation officials.
Chuck Proudfoot accepted the donation on behalf of the Payson Area Food Drive.
More good news came Tuesday as area food banks received a supplemental delivery from the United Food Bank, a federally run program. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled delivery on April 6, Proudfoot said.
Food goes to all food pantries in town and includes both canned and frozen meat; fruit and vegetables; canned cream of chicken soup; and trail mix.
The delivery helps, but there is need for more canned fruits and vegetables, he said.
“None of the food pantries are out, but they’re not well stocked. There should be enough until the April 6 delivery, which should have about two to three times as much food,” Proudfoot said.
To help out
The Payson Area Food Drive has placed food collection boxes at several sites to help get food bank shelves more fully restocked.
The following places have food boxes: Payson Chevron Rim Wash, Habitat ReStore, Payson Town Hall, the Payson library, and Bashas’ where the food boxes are labeled for St. Vincent de Paul but donations go to every food bank. There is also a food box at the Ponderosa Market in Pine.
