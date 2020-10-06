The House has once again adopted a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Paul Gosar to interject more competition into the health care system by toughening the application of anti-trust laws to health insurance companies.
Advocates say the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act will cut prices by revoking an exemption from anti-trust laws the insurance lobby previously won.
“I am pleased to see this much-needed legislation again pass the House,” said Gosar, who represents much of western Arizona as well as Gila County. The senate refused to consider a version of the bill approved by the House in 2017 on a 416-7 vote. The House adopted the measure this time on a voice vote.
The bill would theoretically allow insurance companies to operate across borders, instead of offering separately regulated health plans in each state.
Gosar, a dentist, said, “as a health care provider for more than two decades, I understand the importance of a competitive health insurance market. Patients, doctors and hospitals all benefit when health insurers compete to provide a variety of quality coverage options. The government should not be picking winners or losers and the insurance industry should also have to comply with antitrust laws. Imagine the possibilities when we put the patient first and demand that health insurance companies compete for their business.”
The U.S. Supreme Court in 1944 ruled that the insurance business engages in “interstate commerce” and so should be subject to the Sherman Act. However, in 1945 the insurance industry convinced Congress to adopt the McCarran-Ferguson Act of 1945, which provided a partial exemption from anti-trust laws so insurance companies could share data on rates and losses.
The Association of Health Insurance Providers said the bill “would undermine states’ authority and harm Americans. Repeal of McCarran-Ferguson in general, or the antitrust exemption in particular, would do nothing to increase competition in health insurance markets, is not necessary to allow sales across state lines; and would harm millions of Americans by reducing competition, choice and innovation.”
The bill may once again die in the senate, which refused to consider an identical measure adopted by the House in 2017 on a lopsided vote.
Democrat Delina DiSanto, who is running against Gosar in the Nov. 3 election, supported the stated goal of the bill.
“We definitely need to address the antiquated exemption that allows the health insurance industry to operate beyond the reach of federal antitrust laws, as it allows states to regulate health insurance. This exemption gives insurance companies the power to collude to drive up prices, limit competition, conspire to underpay doctors and hospitals and price-gouge customers.”
However, DiSanto, a nurse and health care consultant, said the bill might also backfire when it comes to protecting consumers. “I am not sure of the outcome if we allow insurance companies to operate across state borders. It may foster competition. However, it would also allow insurance companies to incorporate or move their operations to another state with the least amount of regulations – and further prey on the American people.”
