The Arizona Game and Fish Commission met at the Payson Public Library on June 10.
The commission has held a meeting in Payson for the last several years because there are a lot of Rim Country residents who are interested in Arizona Game and Fish Department policies.
A sizable crowd once again attended at least part of the meeting.
In the afternoon session closed to the public, James Goughnour of Payson was voted the next chairman. He’ll take over for current chairman Leland S. “Bill” Brake on July 1 and serve through June 30, 2023, the end of the fiscal year.
Each year, the five members vote in a new chairman for a one-year term.
Goughnour was confirmed as a member of the AZGFD Commission by the Arizona Senate on Jan. 29, 2019, following his appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Now, he’ll move into the highest position for one year. Todd Geiler was voted vice chairman in last week’s meeting.
“I have volunteered at many levels over the past 50 years,” Goughnour said in an email to the Roundup. “But serving as Commissioner for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission is, I believe, the highest honor a volunteer can receive.
“I am proud to represent Gila County as an Arizona Game and Fish Commissioner. I will continue to work as hard as I can to conserve and protect the more than 800 species of wildlife across the State of Arizona.”
He said the position of chairman comes only with valuable experience on the commission.
“It’s something you build towards,” Goughnour told the Roundup in an interview following the meeting.
“When you first get on the commission, it’s a very steep learning curve. It is a year before you feel comfortable during commission meetings, comfortable to engage with Department staff about philosophical discussions within the Department.
“But over years you become more engaged, more understanding of the Department and the Commission’s role and things like that. So, by the time you get to be qualified to be the chairman, you feel you have a pretty good breadth and depth of the issues with the Department and the role of the Commission. So, from that standpoint, yes, you kind of anticipate that someday you’ll be the chairman of the Commission, but it’s definitely a learning process over the last few years to get there.”
He’ll play a bigger role on the Commission in the upcoming year.
“When you’re a commissioner, you may be assigned to a certain subcommittee that the Department has,” Goughnour said. “As a member of that subcommittee, and I’ll just pick out a couple of examples, like the hunt guidelines and regulations, or public affairs and marketing committees.
“However, when you become the chairman, you kind of are a member of all of those committees. So, instead of just having one or two committees that you participate in, as chairman you have several more committees and more items related to the commission meetings, like establishing the agenda. It’s just more inclusive when you’re the chairman.
“As an example, one of those would be the marketing and public affairs. This would involve engagement with the legislators if new bills are proposed next legislative session that would involve Game and Fish or Title 17, the chairman would have more of a role in speaking with legislators to describe the Game and Fish Department and the Commission’s position on those bills.
“One more I’d say, this year the current budget approval that’s going on down at the legislators, assuming they get that approved by the end of the month, which is a statute, so some type of budget will be passed. But the Game and Fish budget for this year is $143 million and none of those dollars come from our general tax fund. The Game and Fish Department does not take general tax dollars. It’s different than any other state agency in the State of Arizona. So, as chairman, I’ll be really involved in next year’s budget, how that gets approved, making sure that all the dollars that are spent by the Department are all appropriated and allocated properly.
“One of the big changes for the chairman is that now rather than participating in a Commission meeting, the chairman facilitates the meeting,” Goughnour said. “So that’ll be a change. There’ll be more preparation for the Commission meeting to make sure the agenda and the scheduling and the meetings are all set up. We’ve been working on our meeting schedule for the next fiscal year to make sure that all the reservations are made where we’re going to be around the state, not only for the meeting room but all the associated things like the hotel rooms and travel and making sure they have internet capability and all those things to make sure that we can broadcast commission meetings from areas like Payson and other towns around the state.”
Goughnour owns Rim Country Custom Rods, a small business that designs and builds custom fishing rods.
The AZGFD website says the following about Goughnour:
“Goughnour has lived in Arizona for more than 40 years and is a driving force for wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation in the Payson area. Prior to starting his business, he worked 26 years for General Dynamics Aerospace Systems Group (previous Motorola Space Systems Group), culminating in his position as project manager responsible for all aspects of the Aerospace Operations Program.
“Goughnour is active in the community. He is the immediate past president of the Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA), a not-for-profit 501c3 volunteer organization that raises funds to benefit wildlife conservation and youth education programs throughout the Mogollon Rim area.
“He has also chaired the Payson Special Volunteer Committee, where he led a group of business owners, county and town representatives, and volunteers to develop a plan to attract a national-level bass fishing tournament to Roosevelt Lake and promote Payson as the ‘host town.’ Several FLW (Forest L. Wood) and two WON (Western Outdoors News) national bass fishing tournaments have since been conducted at Roosevelt Lake.
“Goughnour chairs the Gila County Roundtable, a group of Gila County anglers working with AZGFD to enhance fishing conditions at Roosevelt Lake. He is an active member of the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.), FLW, the National Rifle Association, and the Tonto Rim Sports Club. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.”
Also at the meetingPayson Mayor Morrissey, Kenny Evans and Craig Swartwood all took turns at the beginning of the meeting, welcoming the commissioners to Payson.
Joshua Hurst, Region 6 Supervisor (includes Rim Country) highlighted several habitat projects throughout Rim Country and Wildlife Areas within the region.
In other Commission business, the Commission received an update on FY21 Habitat Partnership Program. Just under $3 million has been allocated this year across the state for wildlife management of our big game species.
The Commission approved the donation of big game tags for 10 species for the 2023-24 season. These tags will be sold to raise millions of dollars for wildlife management.
About the AZGFD The AZGFD receives zero tax dollars from the Arizona General Fund. The Department is funded through discretionary sales to constituents, which makes up 70% of the total budget. License sales account for 40% of these discretionary dollars. Pittman Robertson and Dingle Johnson account for 22%, OHV and Boating 8%. The remaining 30% is federal grants via USFWS, NFS followed by other federal and state grants.
Arizona has the highest wildlife diversity of any state without an ocean (coastal states get to include sea-life as part of their managed wildlife). The AZGFD oversees 823 native species in the state with 600 employees.
