It’s an idiom meaning to confront a difficult situation in a direct way.
It’s also literally what bullfighters do — just another day at the office.
Cauy Kraut, Ethan Graves and Kolton Frye had their work cut out for them during the inaugural Teams & Toros team roping and bull riding competition at Payson Event Center on March 19.
They used numbers to distract angry bulls from attacking cowboys they’d just thrown off them.
One rider lay face down in the dirt after a wreck unaware that the 2,000-pound beast had lowered its horns intending to harm him.
But Graves intervened, grabbing one of the bull’s horns to turn him away.
It worked. The angry bull refocused on Graves.
The rider limped to safety as the bull headed toward Graves. But Kraut waved his arms to the bull’s right and Frye yelled and jumped around behind him.
Confusion confounded the bull, who turned and trotted out of the arena and into the pen.
Another successful performance.
Each of them adapts to the situation and takes the lead on a night of great team defense.
“We work in a triangle and we call it the blender whenever we get the bull working in a circular rotation,” Kraut said.
They usually work in teams of two but had three this night as the 14-year-old Frye joined the two pros. He’s the son of P.A. announcer Bryan Frye.
Kraut, 20, turned pro two years ago, following in his father, Luke Kraut’s, footsteps. Cauy Kraut won his first bull fighting competition at age 15.
They do travel to competitions where they face a bull alone in an arena with 60 seconds to score points, but they weren’t scoring points on Saturday. No, they were there making sure riders left the arena on their own two feet. And they did their jobs well, as all the bull riders escaped serious injury.
Cauy’s dad, Luke, will be in Payson once again looking for a similar result at multiple rodeos, starting with the College Rodeo on April 1-2.
