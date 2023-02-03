The Gila County Board of Supervisors will chime in on a lawsuit contesting new rules governing the reintroduction of Mexican gray wolves into the wild.
A coalition of environmental groups sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to force a big expansion in the range of the wolves, an increase in numbers and other changes.
The board of supervisors approved spending $750 to join with several other Arizona counties in opposing key changes sought by the Western Environmental Law Center. The counties would file what’s called an amicus brief.
Environmental groups are also contesting the rule changes, saying they don’t do enough to protect the endangered wolves from legal and illegal killing – which claim more than 10% of the wolves each year.
However, the counties are worried about the impacts on ranchers with permits to graze vast tracks of public lands in the areas the wolf packs now roam.
“The environmentalists are coming back and wanting changes – to expand the range and the numbers and all that,” said Supervisor Woody Cline, who is a Tonto Basin rancher. “We want to put in our two cents. It’s not a ton of money. Nine counties are involved that have stepped up to the plate – so the judge can hear from us without actually being in a lawsuit.”
The counties involved include Apache, Cochise, Gila, Graham and Navajo in Arizona. Nine counties in New Mexico are also joining in the filing of the brief, including Catron, Chavez, Eddy, Harding, Hidalgo, McKinley, Roosevelt, Sierra and Socorro.
The USFWS has been working for more than 20 years to return Mexican gray wolves to the wild. The last census counted more than 200 wolves in the recovery area in Arizona and New Mexico, roughly centered on Alpine and the Blue River.
However, between 1998 and 2020, some 119 wolves have been killed illegally. Last year the population grew slightly, despite the death of 25 wolves from various causes – most of them related to humans. The wolves have attracted wildlife tourism and helped control elk populations – but they have also frequently killed livestock. Ranchers have said the program to pay for livestock killed by wolves doesn’t cover their losses – and threatens their livelihoods, already impacted by years of drought.
A U.S. District Court has already found that the rules for the reintroduction effort first issued in 2015 have several major problems. That includes:
• The population cap of 300 of 320 wolves wouldn’t assure the long-term survival of the wolves.
• The allowed killing and recapture of wolves who were removed for harassing or killing livestock didn’t adequately take into account the need to assure a “genetically viable and diverse” wolf population.
• The USFWS didn’t adequately determine whether the wolves should continue to be an experimental “non-essential” population. This provides more management flexibility than the normal “essential” designation for an endangered species.
• The USFWS didn’t adequately consider whether the population should be considered essential or non-essential when it expanded the potential range to much of the state south of I-40.
In response to that ruling, the USFWS revised the rules following that legal setback.
This time the population goal would be to have “at least” 320 wolves in the wild in the United States, rather than establishing a cap. Moreover, the USFWS tightened up the rules as to when a wolf could be legally killed – and promised to take the impact of killing or removing a particular wolf on the genetic diversity of the wild population. The USFWS now says expanding the range of the wolves to the area south of I-40 is essential to the recovery of the wolves – while still retaining the flexibility of considering the wolves a “non-essential” population.
The coalition of counties objects to most of those proposed changes in the rules.
“The FWS 2022 Mexican Wolf Revised 10(j) Rule does not fairly disclose the impacts to the ranchers and local governments,” said the county’s position paper adopted at the Jan. 17 meeting. “By participating in the filing of an amicus brief, Gila County will join other counties included in the AZ/NM Coalition of Counties in expressing their concerns regarding the impacts on ranchers and local governments in a formal manner. Gila County does agree with FWS 2022 10(j) Rule that the Mexican wolf should continue to be classified as an experimental nonessential species. Gila County further agrees with the FWS 2022 10(j) Rule that the Mexican Wolf Range should still be confined to the area south of I-40 in Arizona and New Mexico.”
Environmental groups are also seeking a new appeals court ruling on the latest revisions of the rules.
“The plan does not alter the low wolf population target numbers that are not supported by science. These targets help determine when the wolves have recovered. It similarly does not establish genetic metrics for determining recovery. These are changes that the Center for Biological Diversity and its allies are still seeking through an appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Improved genetic diversity is necessary for wolf recovery,” said a statement by the Center.
The group said the plan also still does not do enough to halt poaching, which has been a major source of mortality.
“We’ll keep pushing the Service to work harder to save these beautiful, intelligent and social animals from extinction,” said Michael Robinson. “Mexican gray wolves maintain balance in the arid and delicate ecosystem they call home. We hope the appeals court will require the Service to follow the science, which will lead to measures like genetic metrics for recovery and releasing well-bonded family packs from captivity to save the population from inbreeding.”
