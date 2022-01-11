Stop by the big ramada near the stage at Green Valley Park on Friday and Sunday mornings and you may think you’ve woken up in 15th century Europe.
Twice a week, members of a historical European martial arts group gather to practice their skills.
Four years ago last month, Ravenholde started from the remaining members of another historical European martial arts chapter in Payson.
Mike Roxbury was a founder of that earlier group.
“Our stated mission is to bring living history into Rim Country and both educate and entertain those amongst our membership, as well as the wider community,” Roxbury wrote in an email to the Roundup.
“We do this by presenting a working encampment of what was, in the years 1400-1550, a free company (consisting of) professional soldiers and free men (and women) of the era.
“We teach basic and intermediate techniques using training weapons and then, when presented before an audience, those same weapons are only crafted in steel but dulled for safety.”
Roxbury, who carries the rank of captain of Ravenholde, said they welcome both adults and younger members to join their group.
“We consider ourselves to be family friendly and accept younger members into our ranks to serve as color bearers, cupbearers, and pages in service,” he wrote. “These young lads and lasses may be as young as 8 or as old as 13. Young men and women aged 14 and older are invited to begin training in the safe use and proper handling of weaponry and upon coming of age at 16 may take their place upon our demonstration team and perform in front of an audience.”
He cautioned that there may be risks involved in some activities.
“To anyone in the Payson area seeking a positive group experience and an outlet for physical activity, Ravenholde is seeking those persons with an interest in re-creating history in the latter medieval and early renaissance periods of European history,” he wrote on their Facebook page. “To those interested parties, we offer an introduction to medieval arms and armors, and are willing to teach you if you are prepared to learn in a highly stressful and potentially injurious activity.
“The martial aspects are restricted to teens older than 14 and adults. What we teach and do in the public eye is potentially life-threatening and not geared toward younger teens or small children. It is most certainly not an activity to be pursued as an escape or merely as a hobby.”
They meet at Green Valley Park every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. regardless of the weather, Roxbury said.
“We welcome anyone in the community to come out and join us at Green Valley Park to investigate our group,” Roxbury wrote. While those wishing to join our group will be expected to furnish their own appropriate garb and harness (armor), our membership itself is free.”
For more information or to join the group, come out to Green Valley Park on Friday or Sunday mornings, search for Ravenholde on Facebook and request to join their private Facebook group, or email Roxbury at fragger1974@gmail.com.
