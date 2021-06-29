A group of 20 cyclists and six crew members on a cross-country journey plan to stop in Payson on Tuesday, June 29.
They’re on the Journey of Hope South team on a 59-day, 3,600-mile ride from Santa Barbara, Calif. to Washington, D.C. They’ll stop in Payson from 6-7:30 p.m., arriving at Payson High School before eating dinner at Macky’s Grill.
There’s also a North team taking a different route.
The team members are collegiate members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from across the nation.
Team members are dedicating their summer to reconnecting, through various shared experiences, with people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement. These men will average 75 miles per day on the trip.
Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities. Friendship visits along the route will allow team members the opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding.
On Tuesday, the South team will arrive in Payson after a 95-mile day on the road, stopping at their lodging at Payson High School first, before grabbing dinner at a local favorite, Macky’s Grill. This stop comes during Day 13 of their journey, and the team will head out Wednesday morning for their next stop, Lakeside.
Combined with corporate sponsorships, the two Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $400,000 and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities. The Ability Experience has raised over $20 million in its 44-year history.
