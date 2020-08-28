Lee Storey’s dahlias add a splash of color to her garden that also features tomatoes, squash, chives, strawberries, cucumbers, yellow and bell peppers, eggplants, basil and sweet potatoes.
A few gardens away, Gary Croshaw picked rhubarb.
“God’s gift to the world,” he said.
It’s been a good year.
“I’ve got about 40 ears of corn and I’ve been picking tomatoes now for about a month.”
Both of them are regular visitors to the Payson Community Garden at 300 E. Tyler Parkway.
Many things grow in the garden. And it’s not just fruits, vegetables and flowers.
And another thing sprouts in this garden — laughter.
“Our garden is a place of solitude and positive energy,” said Carol Noble. “It’s a place where gardeners can come to enjoy the company of fellow gardeners, learn from each other and, above all, laugh.”
With only four of the 166 individual gardens available for rent this summer, the Payson Community Garden can be deemed a success.
But there are more ways to measure success for the garden that opened in April 2012.
The garden last year donated 5,500 pounds of food to the Community Presbyterian Food Bank, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and the Pine Senior Center.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this year’s annual open house in March. But it hasn’t stopped gardeners. This year, the PCG had sent 1,965 pounds of food to those three groups as of Aug. 13.
Five of the gardens are dedicated food bank gardens and “we ask every gardener to donate 20% of their produce to the food banks,” said Carol Noble, one of the 140 gardeners who volunteer in various ways, including serving as garden monitors, participating in work days or joining the harvest team that picks food for the food banks on Mondays and Thursdays this time of year.
Some give away a lot more than 20%. Storey figures she donates 90% of what she grows to the food banks.
The PCG features garden classes and plans to put out a cookbook in September. Eight of the gardens feature pie pumpkins and corn for the PCG’s annual pumpkin sales in October.
The idea for a garden bloomed during an inter-faith meeting about food insecurity in town. Roger Kreimeyer spearheaded the project, Church of the Nazarene Pastor Rich Richey offered to loan the land between the church and KMOG radio station and Kenny Evans, who was Payson’s mayor at the time, said the town would help with the water. Supervisor Tommie Martin approved spending $10,000 on an eight-foot-high fence surrounding the garden.
The garden is open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday through the end of the month, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in September.
PCG is open Saturdays only for winter gardeners in November and December, and is closed in January and February.
Most of the individual gardens are 6-feet-by-25-feet. The cost is $70 per year to rent those spaces. There are some smaller raised gardens for those unable to work the ground-level gardens. The fee includes automatic watering, free manure and soil amendments and access to gardening tools.
Visit paysoncommunitygardenaz.com to print out an application or for more information.
