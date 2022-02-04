Harbor Freight plans to open a store in Payson in mid-to-late spring at 400 E. State Route 260 in the Payson Village Shopping Center in the former Stage location next to Big Lots.
Harbor Freight sells low-cost tools. The business was founded in 1977 and opened its first store in 1980. Harbor Freight employs approximately 24,000 people in more than 1,200 retail locations across the country.
This will be the 31st Harbor Freight store in Arizona.
“We’re particularly excited about this new location as it will be our first in Gila County,” wrote Craig Hoffman, Harbor Freight director of corporate communications, in an email to the Roundup.
“We know it will be much more convenient for our customers in the area, as they currently have to travel almost an hour to our location in the Northgate area and other Phoenix locations, or even to the location we opened in Cottonwood this past April.”
Hoffman said they’ve been searching for the right Payson location for some time.
“Payson has been on our radar for some time now, but we’re always willing to wait for the right location that meets our requirements — easy access, good visibility, ample parking, and the right square footage. This location is approximately 18,900 square feet, on the larger side for us, but still smaller than the big box stores in our category, which we feel is a competitive advantage. Many of our customers are professional contractors and technicians who want to stop by, find the tools they need quickly and check out so they can go directly to their job sites or workshops. A lot of our customers are homeowners or hobbyists who find our size makes it easier to browse.”
The store expects to hire several employees.
“We also look for communities that have a good pool of talented applicants to join our team,” Hoffman wrote.
“We hire locally (including our construction/remodeling), and this store will bring between 25-30 well-paying jobs to the Payson area. We pride ourselves on being the best place to work in retail, and offer highly competitive salaries, great benefits and the chance for career growth in one of the fastest growing companies in retail.”
He listed several lists Harbor Freight ranks high on.
“We’ve been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the Top 20 Best Companies to work for in Retail, one of the Top 20 Companies for Women in Retail, one of the Top Companies in teams of Diversity and number one Employer in Retail for Veterans (for two years in a row),” he said.
Interested applicants can visit www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search Payson, AZ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!