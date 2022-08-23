988 line
We dial 911 for medical emergencies. We dial 511 for roadway conditions and 211 for information about local resources and services. Now we have 988, a suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselor line. In 2020, the U.S. had one death by suicide about every 11 minutes — and for people aged 10-34 years, suicide is the leading cause of death.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) is working with state and federal partners to launch 988 in Arizona.

