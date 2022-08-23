We dial 911 for medical emergencies. We dial 511 for roadway conditions and 211 for information about local resources and services. Now we have 988, a suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselor line. In 2020, the U.S. had one death by suicide about every 11 minutes — and for people aged 10-34 years, suicide is the leading cause of death.
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) is working with state and federal partners to launch 988 in Arizona.
On Saturday, July 16, the U.S. transitioned the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 — an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care. This number is available by phone and text. Pressing “1” after dialing 988 will connect you directly to the Veterans Crisis Lifeline, which serves veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. If the caller presses “2” they are routed to the Spanish sub network.
When someone calls the line, a clinician who’s trained in crisis de-escalation and suicide prevention builds rapport and assesses a caller’s risk level. For most people who call the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the call itself is an effective intervention. Studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor.
If a caller needs more care than the clinician can provide over the phone, a mobile crisis response team can be dispatched. Here in Payson, that mobile team is sent from Community Bridges, Inc. (CBI).
“We are hoping 988 will lessen the amount of calls from people feeling depressed or anxious,” said Payson Police Commander Jason Hazelo, in charge of dispatch at the PPD. “They will be able to talk to someone.”
Hopefully, having an intervention from a mental health counselor on the 988 number will decrease the need for the police to intervene unless there is an immediate threat. If they have thoughts of harming themselves or others and have means such as a gun or pills, then a police presence may be necessary for safety.
The dispatchers have in the past sent a crisis counselor from CBI with the police to keep the situation safe. It’s a team effort. The dispatchers work with the police, fire departments, hospital and ambulance services in the community.
Between 1999 and 2019, the suicide death rate increased 33%. There were nearly 46,000 deaths by suicide in 2020, making it the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), that same year, 12.2 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million made a plan and 1.2 million attempted suicide in the past year.
“We’re hoping that people will be more willing to call the 988 number to deal with a mental health crisis,” said Police Chief Ron Tischer. “It’s a gap we’ve been missing. If people are thinking of hurting themselves, hopefully they will want to talk to a licensed professional and this will take the burden off our dispatchers to have to make decisions of who to call when they really need a health professional.”
911 wasn’t set up to address mental health needs. Either callers ended up in an emergency room, waiting for hours to get care, or they end up interacting with law enforcement, which could lead to tragedy or trauma. Mental health advocates hope that 988 will become a widely known, safer and more effective alternative.
“If you are willing to turn to someone in your moment of crisis, 988 will be there,” said Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, at a recent press briefing. “988 won’t be a busy signal, and 988 won’t put you on hold. You will get help.”
These centers are looking to bring on new volunteers and paid employees. You will receive training, so if you are a caring person who wants to help those in crisis, apply today. Find your opportunity: samhsa.gov/988-jobs.
