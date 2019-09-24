Well… the fall season is coming fast. Cooler weather, crispness in the air, “everything” pumpkin, PHS football games and fall fun in Rim Country. It’s spooky to think that RCH’s Halloween party and costume contest is just weeks away.
Often autumn brings a spike in season-related falls and illnesses as the changing weather sets in. When the temperature drops, we tend to stay indoors more, but still spend a lot of time outdoors during the early months. This requires twice the preparation, which can be difficult for elderly people that live on their own and have to maintain property.
Fall tips for a senior you know and love:
• Get your seasonal flu shot.
• Wash your hands often (hot soapy water for 30 seconds).
• Get sufficient sleep to maintain your health.
• Check-up on your heating system.
• Clear sidewalks, safe outdoors spaces.
RCH residents and staff look forward to family members and friends visiting our residents and patients in the next few months. It’s the most fun time of the year on the campus.
Please contact our activities department if you’d like to volunteer for any upcoming holiday festivities or just volunteer in general. We are always looking to expand our volunteer program.
Rehabilitation Therapy at RCH continues to offer the widest variety of needed treatments in Rim Country. You have the opportunity to select where you go for rehab therapy. Just say MY CHOICE is staying in/going back to Payson to do my therapy and resume my independence.
Our shuttle is available to short-term and long-term residents if a follow-up physician visit is needed in the Valley. We also offer our shuttle services to local residents coming for Outpatient Rehabilitation Therapy. Therapy available includes: Physical, Occupational, Speech, Vestibular (balance), Myofascial, Cardiac III and now Lymphedema (reduce swelling).
If you have questions or want to talk about any topic in this month’s Your Health section, please call us at 928-474-1120.
Health. Care. Living! RCH is here when you need us.
