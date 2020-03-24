Dear Payson/Rim Country Residents,
As a locally owned and administered skilled nursing facility, we understand how you are feeling at this questionable time.
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation is here when you need us. Our procedures and preparedness plan has been in place; and we update it as necessary to meet new mandates. We continue to accept long-term care residents that need skilled nursing, along with those patients discharging from surgeries that require a short stay for rehabilitation therapy.
As a resource for the entire community, RCH understands your concerns and questions. We remain committed to caring for and protecting our seniors by providing a healthy and safe home.
To date, no case of the COVID-19 virus is on our campus.
The protocol that we follow is in part from a Medicare mandate, the CDC and our past experiences with flu/virus seasons.
We are in a heightened restriction mode, until further notice, and cannot allow visits from family, friends, volunteers, vendors and unnecessary non-medical persons to our campus. Over 150 personal phones calls have been made to loved ones sharing the current protocols we are to abide by for their loved ones. Future calls and communications will continue.
RCH has created a communication station for those who’d like to Skype with their loved one. And, we will continue to post updates on our Facebook page.
The RCH team is skilled, committed and trained in how to assess our residents, patients and team members, daily.
Thank you for joining us in keeping residents, patients, rehab therapy outpatients, Senior Fitness members and DaVita Dialysis patients and RCH team members healthy and safe.
We miss you, but know we’ll see you soon. Alerts and updates for when visitation resumes will be announced.
Call 928-474-1120 if you have any specific questions.
God bless and stay healthy,
Tabitha Meyer, RCH Administrator
