In mid-2016, at age 10, I was feeling severe back pain. I was at the point where I could not move without severe pain up my spinal column. It was torture, my parents wrote it off as growing pains, but it continued. It got worse, and worse, and worse.
Thankfully, my father chose to have me seen by his chiropractor: Dr. Bob Gear. The first treatment, I was in pain, but several hours after, I felt amazing. It was jarring. I kept going, my pain kept decreasing after treatment; it was amazing!
I could be a kid again, I could run faster than other kids, and I was just healthier.
After an X-ray, I was diagnosed with scoliosis, a spinal issue where your back curves into an “S” instead of the natural straight up and down. I had no clue I had it, especially with the stigma only the elderly have back issues. Simply put, this is false.
After going through these treatments, I was feeling better, and better.
Later in my treatment plan, Dr. Gear had me take a food allergy test. They drew my blood, exposed it to certain foods, and looked to see if it created antibodies. When the results came in, I could not eat a lot of things: gluten, dairy, a lot of meat. I felt like I would not be able to eat anything. Though, once I got on it, I felt great.
Before Dr. Gear found the problem, I had stomach pain a lot. I had grown so used to it. I thought it was normal. After not eating these foods for a while, I did not have them it was surprising. When I did break, I saw how harmful these foods were to my body. I could not move, my stomach was in so much pain. Keeping on that diet, and getting weekly treatments from Dr. Gear as a child, I feel great.
More kids should get chiropractic care, it will help the growing process, and it is amazing. Parents should consider chiropractic as the best choice for their children.
