I met Dr. Gear in 2013. Since 1996 I had several health issues, including a fatty liver.
No one had a plan for my health issues until Dr. Gear, who told me to look to “the spine” and to take the ImmunoLab’s blood test.
I now weigh 160 pounds and I am no longer inflamed. Where would I be without Dr. Gear’s knowledge, spinal manipulations and diathermy?
