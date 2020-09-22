Reports say that nursing homes were the hardest hit by COVID-19. We know this, only too well.
In the Payson/Rim Country community, Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation (RCH), in early 2020, had taken early precautions prior to county, state and federal mandates that included no visitation, new sanitation regulations and protocols, PPE (personal protective equipment), special units (active, recovered), ongoing employee and resident screenings and more.
Sadly, Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation had one asymptomatic case that lead to an outbreak on its campus.
With a committed RCH Team, the support of residents’ family members and community support, the past four months will remain the most vulnerable, stressful, emotional, and reflective time in our history.
It’s time for a complete campus recovery — a return to a happy, healthy (physical, emotional and spiritual) balance.
Prepare. Respond. Recover.
RCH is now in the Recover Phase. There have been no new active cases in the past four weeks.
We provide the best care for all residents daily – still with the observe, assess and quickly treat process in place – understanding and remembering no two cases are alike. RCH is committed to our residents and their families.
Admissions are now being taken for long-term care and short-term stays with rehabilitation therapy needs.
Strict guidelines for admissions mandated by government agencies are in place for the safety of other residents and our team.
We’re here when you need us. Let your physician know. Schedule a call with Admissions to understand the updated process for your loved ones.
We are hiring
While new hires were made in the past three months, RCH is currently accepting applications/resumes for CNAs, Activities Director, Activities Assistant, Housekeepers and the Dietary department.
This is the best team I’ve ever had. And, I’m grateful for their commitment.
Looking to make an impact in the care of our residents? Join us!
Reopening plans
Planning for reopening additional areas in the main building and on the campus has also started.
RCH, recognized for its diverse and highly successful outcomes for Outpatient Rehabilitation Therapy, is closing in on a reopening plan. We know you would rather come back to Payson after a surgery to rehab closer to home and have your family close by.
The Community Room, on the west side of the campus, is slated to be reopened in the fourth quarter. As with many gatherings, RCH will have guidelines from the state for group sizes — large gatherings of more than 50 people remain prohibited, types of meetings and precautionary safety requirements (masks, social distancing, washing hands, screenings, etc.).
The Senior Fitness gym has submitted a reopening plan. The Governor and the Arizona Department of Health Services released requirements and guidelines for gyms. Under the new guidance, a business can operate at a limited capacity if certain benchmarks are met. A reopening date is to be decided shortly.
No recurring COVID-19 on the RCH campus remains the goal.
Honoring those lost
To honor those we lost and who will always be remembered, the first priority of RCH is a memorial service for loved ones. This will be scheduled once the go-ahead is given to reopen to visitors.
Families will receive a personal phone call once a date is set.
I invite you to read the memories our team created about each resident.
We will be glad to see you in person. And, this service will give our team solace, too.
Moving forward
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation will continue to share updates and announcements.
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation is grateful for the continued support of the community.
We look forward to serving those in need of skilled nursing care, memory care, behavioral care and rehabilitation therapy.
Stay safe and continue with precautionary measures.
Sincerely,
Tabitha Meyer
