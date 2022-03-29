Will society eventually reach a point where COVID-19 is not top of mind?
Will prospective families (caregivers), and loved ones, return to a comfort level of being able to seek the assistance of skilled nursing, assisted living, hospital stays and home health care options without delay when they truly need it, without hesitancy?
I believe that skilled nursing facilities, and other elder health care options, will regain the trust of residents and their families.
In the near future, will home care be the new first consideration? Aren’t caregivers aging along with those they care for? Will they reach out to home care agencies?
Would a resident, or patient, want an experience suited to the entire family so it’s the best overall solution?
Benefits of a skilled nursing facility
At skilled nursing facilities, the nursing teams work with their team members every day to make sure your loved one is living life at the level they desire.
A collaborative team including nursing, dietary, rehab therapy, activities, maintenance, housekeeping, social services, transportation and administration comprise what’s truly teamwork each and every day.
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation offers a home-like setting. We focus on excellence in personalized care. We have remodeled many of our units in anticipation of family/loved one’s expectations over the years. “Make it feel like home.”
“Let’s make it suitable for the families.”
My thanks to the input from families, my teams and industry information.
Moving forward
The only way we know to navigate COVID is to continue focusing on clinical excellence, lifting each other up, and networking with local and state health care providers to reshape what’s next to come.
Rim Country Health is the place that attracts committed, qualified workers to the mission of caring for residents and maintaining the highest level of clinical and social support for those who entrust their loved one to us.
Yes, in the past two years, the team at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation experienced more than its share of stress, time away from their families, burnout, loss. Their commitment, strength and willingness to stay the course was noticed, and appreciated, every day.
The days of long tenured employees may take on a new look. We have new full-time employees, part-time employees, share employees, telehealth options, alternative digital communications and new ways of thinking how change is not always a bad thing.
Rim Country Health wants the best culture for their team.
We shared the “RCH Resume,” now we would like to see your resume.
The goal has always been creating solutions for Rim Country Health and the entire community. Discover the talent that matches our culture. Train and reward them so they are ready to weather any storm.
Focus on patient-centered outcomes. Deliver high quality care.
We’re walking the talk. The need for skilled nursing facilities is necessary for loved ones and families. Let us show you how we do it.
Be sure to see the jobs we are recruiting for on our Facebook page (Rim Country Health). If you are qualified and believe you have whatever it takes for the next few years, consider applying for the positions. RCH’s human resources director will contact all qualified applicants in a timely manner.
Now taking appointments in rehabilitation therapy
•Outpatient Rehabilitation Therapy is open and taking appointments. Call to verify your insurance and schedule your visits.
• Short-term stays, after emergency or elective surgery, requiring Rehabilitation Therapy are also taking patients. You get to choose where you do your therapy. Make RCH Rehab Therapy your choice. Call to verify your insurance and let us know when you would arrive on our campus.
Spring has sprung in Payson and on the RCH Campus. We’re here when you need us.
Stay aware. Stay healthy. Blessings to our community.
Tabitha Meyer, Administrator
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation
807 W. Longhorn Road, Payson, 928-474-1120
