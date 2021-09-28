Tabitha Meyer, administrator of Rim Country Health of Payson, looks forward to the fall and winter holidays she and the RCH staff will be celebrating with their residents and the families of their residents. Festivities are being planned for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Fall is my favorite time of year in Payson. While summer comes to an end, we look forward to the crispness in the air and the upcoming holiday seasons.
Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas/seasonal celebrations are the highlight at Rim Country Health, and are being discussed, as the year will really fly by. It’s always festive on the RCH campus and our residents and RCH team enjoy dressing up, eating great meals and sharing gifts.
I do not want to wait to give thanks to my very compassionate and caring team. They deserve to know how appreciated they are every day.
2021 brought in a “new normal” with some leftovers still around from 2020. But, all in all we are blessed.
My team’s commitment to making their jobs look effortless, while giving extra of themselves, does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.
They are also complimented by the families and friends who arrive for visits with RCH residents and short-term patients. Let me say how proud, and grateful, I am that they are hearing these sentiments from the community, too.
On elective and unplanned surgeries: An uptick in short-term stay patients requiring rehabilitation therapy is showing positive signs for residents getting procedures and surgeries scheduled. They made RCH their choice for rehab therapy. If you’re planning a surgery that will require a short-term stay with rehab, call and let us know the timing on your decision. We’ll walk you through how to get a physician’s order and your options for coming to RCH’s short-term unit.
