September is not just another month, but another season that just swept in upon us. I continue to enjoy this season most — for the weather, the upcoming holidays, seasonal foods, gatherings. This is also the time when families share what they are thinking about — making decisions for a loved one soon.
Change for many is a journey. You may find yourself becoming a part of a special someone that will make a journey to a care facility.
It’s an emotional, yet necessary, review for the right choice for a loved one’s health care and possibly living arrangements/options.
Many questions ranging from location to care level needed, to staff expertise and cost, not to mention the quality of care are so important.
I am thankful for my very compassionate and caring team at RCH. Please call and make and appointment with Admissions to answer questions for transition periods your loved one may need in the near future. We will make every effort to provide a seamless transition that is also timely and comfortable. The resident/patient, family and physician will be part of the process.
Journeys are tales of love and living, hope and denial, courage and fears, dedication and relief. A sense of security. The reassurance that your loved one is safe and being cared for.
We’re here when you need us. Stay in Rim Country and be closer to home, family and friends.
RCH is now planning for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas/Seasonal Celebrations which are the highlights at RCH. It’s always festive on the RCH Campus and our Residents and RCH Team enjoy dressing up, eating great meals and sharing gifts.
My team may have new personnel and new protocols for care, but their commitments to making their jobs look effortless, while giving extra of themselves, is noticed and appreciated. They are also complimented by the families and friends who arrive for visits with RCH residents and short-term patients. Let me say how proud, and grateful, I am that they are hearing these sentiments from the community, too.
Make the choice to stay in Rim Country for your Rehab Therapy, too. RCH Rehab Therapy team continues to provide treatments that no other facilities offer. Reach out to them.
RCH is always happy to meet qualified prospective employees in all departments. Tell a friend. Go to RimCountryHealth.com to apply under the Join RCH page. We also post job opportunities on indeed.com.
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation thanks our community and we are honored to serve you. It’s about creating good memories with those in our care, the new people we meet and team members we count on.
Enjoy the Fall Season! Look for updates on a variety of topics, what’s new at RCH and photos of our fun times on Rim Country Health, on Facebook. We are here when you need us. For more information or to make an appointment call 928-474-1120.
