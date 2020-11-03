Open enrollment for Arizona’s Health Insurance Marketplace begins Sunday, Nov. 1 and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health will be available in Gila County for the second year in a row. The plan offers personalized enrollment assistance and telehealth services to help people get covered and make the most of their health coverage benefits.
Nationally, more than 26.1 million people went without health insurance last year, and the rate of uninsured people has risen steadily since 2016.
Online Enrollment Assistance
Through the Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.
For more information on Arizona Complete Health, visit the company’s website at www.azcompletehealth.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!