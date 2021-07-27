How much do you know about opioids? Have you or a family member or friend struggled with addiction to prescription opioids such as oxycodone, morphine, methadone or fentanyl?
The Arizona Department of Health Services and ASU Center are looking for participants to join focus groups to research opioid use disorder. Focus groups meet online via Zoom conferences and take 60-90 minutes; participants receive a $25 gift card to discuss their views about opioid abuse and misuse.
Focus groups are specific and range from a group for law enforcement to another for medical providers. Focus groups include:
• Wednesday, July 28, from 3 to 4 p.m. for medical providers only
• Thursday, July 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. for Arizona residents age 18 and older
• Friday, July 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. for Arizona residents age 18 and older
Sign up for one of these focus groups online at ow.ly/KIfa50F8HDj or email maria.amaya@asu.edu. Other questions? Call or text Maria at 602-496-0497.
Since 2017, the Arizona Department of Health Services has attributed more than 9,900 deaths to opioids, more than 73,000 overdoses and 2,800 cases of neonatal abstinence syndrome: withdrawal and other after-effects when babies are exposed to drugs in the womb before birth. The rising number of deaths represents a 15.8% increase in total opioid deaths since 2017, and a 198% increase since 2012.
