Each year in the U.S. more than 50,000 adults die from vaccine preventable disease (VPD) — this is more than U.S. breast cancer deaths (41,070 in 2017); HIV/AIDS deaths (40,100 in 2017); and more than death from U.S. motor vehicle accidents (6,721 in 2014).
There are 11 vaccinations recommended for adults 19 and older: influenza (seasonal); measles (MMR); tetanus, pertussis (Tdap or Td); Hepatitis A (HepA); Hepatitis B (HepB); chicken pox (VAR); Meningococcal (MenACWY and Men B); Haemophilus influenzae (Hib); Human Papillomavirus (HPV).
Additionally there are vaccinations recommended for adults as they approach the age of 50: Zoster or shingles (RZV, the preferred vaccination or ZVL) and pneumococcal (PCV13 and PPSV23).
