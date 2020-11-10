She had a brand new job and was faced with an uphill task. Newly appointed Payson Unified School District 10 superintendent Linda Gibson had to decide when to reopen the schools closed by COVID-19 and, most importantly, how to do it safely for everyone walking through the doors.
There were countless problems to take into consideration, not insignificant among them were hygiene issues such as access to water, hand cleanliness, and disinfecting surfaces.
Logistic questions popped up like “how was it going to be done” and “how was it going to get paid for.”
There were decisions and factors to consider coming from so many angles that even a seasoned veteran administrator’s head would be spinning, let alone landing on the desk of someone who had held the job for only a matter of weeks.
Ultimately it was the students’ hearts that were first and foremost in Gibson’s mind. With her background in counseling, she knew that little to no learning would go on with COVID-related emotional stressors weighing on students. It was with this in mind that she reached out to MHA board member Jennifer Smith with a modest initial request: could the foundation print up a handful of posters to display around the school campuses to help boost morale for the days of reopening the schools?
With a mission statement dedicated to enhance local health and education, the MHA Foundation met and exceeded Gibson’s requests. She discovered that the Foundation was able to solve many of the issues that had to be faced.
A team was put in place to start the Back Together campaign.
As she tells the story, Smith refers to stakeholders, though she isn’t talking about finances. She means each and every person who holds a stake in the education and success of the kids within the school system, which includes the kids themselves, teachers, faculty, administrators, district and ancillary helpers like the MHA Foundation board and volunteers. This campaign had to be aimed at all of the stakeholders. It was rolled out in three phases.
Phase one was a community based, far-reaching, social media push that included a video. “The video was intentionally gratitude based,” says Smith. Positivity was an important jumping off point for the in-person start to the school year, “and gratitude yields positivity,” explained Smith.
The wide reach was to address the frustration that was felt by everyone affected by the long closure of the schools: students, teachers, administrators and parents and to validate those feelings, while still swinging back to the Back Together positivity. The video set the stage for the doors to open with smiles under the masks, ready to learn, together.
Phase two included providing the tangible items to students in the schools. The first week, boxes of masks, gloves, and bottles of hand sanitizer were provided to every classroom. A total of 200 motivational posters were hung in classrooms and throughout the schools. Additionally 3-foot-by-5-foot banners appeared throughout the district in the community. Because campus water fountains had to be shut off, the MHA Foundation provided each student with a purple goodie bag with a 24-ounce clear water bottle and sticker, both branded with the campaign phrase Back Together.
Smith explains that, “any time you have a group of people with matching items, they develop a sense of identity, community, and togetherness,” all needed as the doors of the schools reopened.
The second week saw the distribution of Back Together T-shirts to the middle school and high school students. T-shirts were also distributed to the elementary students in week three.
Smith says that to her knowledge this is the first time in the district’s history that every stakeholder in every age group has had matching T-shirts, creating a true sense of community.
The third phase is the ongoing sense of community. Now there can be district-wide T-shirt days that include students and staff. Now the pride can go community wide with every age group. Stickers are on the backs of students’ and parents’ cars around town, on water bottles, on folders, and all over the place.
Smith points out that the signage and promotional materials have in no way been identified or associated with COVID-19. That was intentional. Yes, the pandemic initiated the need for the campaign, but Linda Gibson was able to reach out to the MHA Foundation and turn lemons into lemonade, as the Back Together campaign can continue to organically grow and evolve as a living project within the school district and the community.
The message has been resilience: even in the face of harsh criticism, resilience of the spirit and heart of Superintendent Linda Gibson. With the support of the MHA Foundation, the positivity of Back Together has permeated through the district into every stakeholder and into the community as a whole.
The message has done its job, and the transition of Back Together has been on track so far, with the pieces in place to keep the movement going, as planned.
