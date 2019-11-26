Dr. Mir Ali is a Board Certified Cardiologist and a Board Certified Phlebologist (Vein Specialist) with extensive experience in Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).
Ali practiced in the Los Angeles area before expanding services to Gila County. He has been sought after to start several Cath labs — recently one at the Cobre hospital in Globe. His passion is being involved in the innovation and use of several new treatment instruments and modalities for cardiovascular care.
In addition to his main practice in Payson, he provides vein consultation to other Vein Centers in Arizona and California; and, holds a faculty position at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles and the University of Arizona, Tucson.
Dr. Ali also holds the prestigious position of Consultant for the Arizona Medical Board for Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology. His goal: presenting to his patients the most minimal intervention to get the maximum results.
Heart Artery and Vein Institute is located at 127 E. Main St., Suite A. This Payson office is open five days a week between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All cardiac and vascular services are provided locally without having to travel to the Valley.
The practice accepts Medicare, Tri-West (now, Mission Act, for veterans) and all major insurances.
The practice is also hiring. Interested applicants for front and back office duties are needed. The primary qualifications: ability to serve patients and assist the doctor; be skilled, organized and caring.
For insurance verification and appointment scheduling, call 928-238-1388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!