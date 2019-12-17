I have seen Dr. Gear as a patient for nearly four full years. After I got my set of X-rays, I had my consultation and was told to get my deformed hip joint replaced so the work on my back would hold. I had a couple of adjustments pre-surgery and that really helped my recovery from the invasive cutting surgery of the hip joint replacement. Then I recovered from the surgery enough to begin the real work of correcting all the changes my body made when it adapted to the injury.
I was also told at the time that I could make a very good recovery of my full body function, but that it would take quite a while and that I needed to be diligent with my appointments.
As an example, Dr. Gear told me I probably hadn’t swallowed the way my body is designed since childhood. About two years into the work one day I noticed that my swallow was simply effortless ... it was noticeable and quite amazing. Chiropractic care corrects full body function.
As I began my regimen of appointments to structurally change my body, I started slowly with just adjustments, ultrasound and diathermy to get old tissues and adhesions to break up. Then when I was ready, manipulative surgery treatment was added to my regime of prescribed care. Slowly change in my body came about.
I had a major early childhood event, at about age 5, when I slipped and fell off a picnic table landing on the attached bench seat pelvis first, causing damage to my pelvis and spine. I did not get any treatment since my parents did not know about proper chiropractic examination and treatment. Therefore, being of a strong will, I compensated for it all very well for decades. Dr. Gear has worked to break up old adhesions and scar tissue, which has changed my body. My digestion and elimination system, my respiratory system, my endocrine system, my renal system, my circulatory system have all changed dramatically. Not to mention my skeleton, muscles, tendons, ligaments and connective tissue have all changed for the better.
I still have a ways to go with this work, but there really is no pain when I move, I would like to move with more ease and grace, but as a work in progress I am coming along quite nicely. If you think in terms of taking about a 60-year-old injury and attempting to correct the compensating structural changes and their ramifications created by my body’s attempt to maintain a functional balance after four years of rehabilitative care I’m getting close to the original injury.
I am so enthused to get back my life and live it pain free with happily and correctly functioning systems.
Thank you, Dr. Gear.
