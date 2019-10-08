The 21st Annual Community Health & Care Fair is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 2 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 902 W. Main St., Payson.
It features a variety of free health screenings and much more.
Participants and the services they provide include:
• Anderson Dental, inter-oral camera exams for cavities, cracks and gum disease, with a printout provided to participants showing the areas of concern.
• Assured Imaging, mammograms; to prepare, wear a two-piece outfit that makes it easy to undress above the waist; don’t wear deodorant, powder, lotion or perfume, these make it difficult to get a reading and could corrupt the equipment.
• Banner Payson Medical Center, “Ask the Doctor” sessions to get medical questions answered.
• Banner Cynthia Booth, MD, OB/GYN, providing breast exams; to prepare, wear a two-piece outfit that makes it easy to undress above the waist.
• Gila Community College will have nursing students providing blood pressure and blood oxygen level tests.
• Healthy Perspectives provides pH testing along with education and guidance to encourage pH balance.
• Hospice Compassus provides heart and lung checks.
• Lions Club will provide vision screening; bring out-dated prescription glasses to donate if available.
• Payson Christian Clinic provides foot screenings.
• Payson Dermatology will offer skin cancer screenings.
• Payson Health and Wellness Center’s Bob Gear, NMD, will do chiropractic, foot and nutrition screening.
• Payson Home Health will do balance assessments.
• Payson Masonic Lodge offers child and senior identification services.
• Payson Premier Dental will do oral cancer screenings.
• Ponderosa Family Care’s Dr. Alan Michels, MD, will provide skin lesion screening and removal.
• Rim Country Health offers Myofascial Release Therapy.
• Sonora Quest will do blood tests; to prepare for the best results, fast up to eight hours in advance (but take required medications and water as needed), afterward snacks are available from the LDS Relief Society.
• University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Service is providing hearing and vision screenings for children ages 1 to 5.
• Walgreens will offer flu shots, while not entirely free to all, the vaccinations are covered by most insurance plans.
The Food Bank will be collecting donations of nonperishable food items. Sponsors include: MHA Foundation, Banner Payson Medical Center, Rim Country Health, Payson Care Center, Hospice Compassus, Powell Place and Eastern Arizona Health Education Center.
(Screenings are subject to change.)
